NCAA.com | October 24, 2020

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 8

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2020 college football season is in Week 8. On Saturday, Indiana stunned No. 8 Penn State in overtime, 36-35, for the Hoosiers' first win vs. a top-10 team since 1987. 

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 8.

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Saturday, Oct. 24

Friday, Oct. 23

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 8

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Oct. 18.

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Clemson (54) 1,542 1 5-0
2 Alabama (8) 1,494 2 4-0
3 Notre Dame 1,337 4 4-0
4 Georgia 1,300 3 3-1
5 Ohio State 1,223 6 0-0
6 Oklahoma State 1,137 7 3-0
7 Texas A&M 1,054 11 3-1
8 Penn State 1,033 9 0-0
9 Cincinnati 1,028 8 3-0
10 Florida 942 10 2-1
11 Miami (Fla.) 887 13 4-1
12 BYU 875 14 5-0
13 Oregon 841 12 0-0
T-14 North Carolina 677 5 3-1
T-14 Wisconsin 677 16 0-0
16 SMU 638 17 5-0
17 Iowa State 511 20 3-1
18 Michigan 489 19 0-0
19 Virginia Tech 411 23 3-1
20 Kansas State 399 22 3-1
21 Minnesota 234 24 0-0
22 Marshall 227 NR 4-0
23 North Carolina State 199 NR 4-1
24 Southern Cal 192 25 0-0
25 Coastal Carolina 185 NR 4-0

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 7

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Saturday, Oct. 17

Friday, Oct. 16

Wednesday, Oct. 14

