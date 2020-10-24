These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2020 college football season is in Week 8. On Saturday, Indiana stunned No. 8 Penn State in overtime, 36-35, for the Hoosiers' first win vs. a top-10 team since 1987.

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 8.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 24

Friday, Oct. 23

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 8

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Oct. 18.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Clemson (54) 1,542 1 5-0 2 Alabama (8) 1,494 2 4-0 3 Notre Dame 1,337 4 4-0 4 Georgia 1,300 3 3-1 5 Ohio State 1,223 6 0-0 6 Oklahoma State 1,137 7 3-0 7 Texas A&M 1,054 11 3-1 8 Penn State 1,033 9 0-0 9 Cincinnati 1,028 8 3-0 10 Florida 942 10 2-1 11 Miami (Fla.) 887 13 4-1 12 BYU 875 14 5-0 13 Oregon 841 12 0-0 T-14 North Carolina 677 5 3-1 T-14 Wisconsin 677 16 0-0 16 SMU 638 17 5-0 17 Iowa State 511 20 3-1 18 Michigan 489 19 0-0 19 Virginia Tech 411 23 3-1 20 Kansas State 399 22 3-1 21 Minnesota 234 24 0-0 22 Marshall 227 NR 4-0 23 North Carolina State 199 NR 4-1 24 Southern Cal 192 25 0-0 25 Coastal Carolina 185 NR 4-0

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 7

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Saturday, Oct. 17

Friday, Oct. 16

Wednesday, Oct. 14