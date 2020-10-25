The 2020 college football season is now through Week 8. This past Saturday, Indiana stunned No. 8 Penn State in overtime, 36-35, for the Hoosiers' first win vs. a top-10 team since 1987. As Week 9 approaches, college football fans have some more high-profile Big 10 matchups to look forward to, highlight by No. 3 Ohio State visiting No. 18 Penn State.
Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 9.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 9
Friday, Oct. 30
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Boston College at No. 1 Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC
- Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State | 4 p.m. | FOX
- Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 9 Wisconsin at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- Missouri at No. 10 Florida | 7:30 p.m. | SEC ALT
- Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
- Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia | 12 p.m.
- No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Georgia State | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
- Navy at No. 22 SMU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas |12 p.m. | FS1
- No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | FOX
- No. 25 Boise State at Air Force | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 9
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Nov. 1:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
RECORD
|1
|Clemson (52)
|1,539
|1
|6-0
|2
|Alabama (10)
|1,494
|2
|5-0
|3
|Ohio State
|1,402
|5
|1-0
|4
|Notre Dame
|1,353
|3
|5-0
|5
|Georgia
|1,292
|4
|3-1
|6
|Oklahoma State
|1,201
|6
|4-0
|7
|Cincinnati
|1,100
|9
|4-0
|8
|Texas A&M
|1,094
|7
|3-1
|9
|Wisconsin
|950
|14
|1-0
|10
|Florida
|933
|10
|2-1
|11
|BYU
|906
|12
|6-0
|12
|Miami (Fla.)
|888
|11
|5-1
|13
|Michigan
|839
|18
|1-0
|14
|Oregon
|784
|13
|0-0
|15
|North Carolina
|758
|14
|4-1
|16
|Kansas State
|562
|20
|4-1
|17
|Indiana
|466
|NR
|1-0
|18
|Penn State
|443
|8
|0-1
|19
|Marshall
|379
|22
|5-0
|20
|Coastal Carolina
|282
|25
|5-0
|21
|Southern Cal
|243
|24
|0-0
|22
|SMU
|208
|16
|5-1
|23
|Iowa State
|205
|17
|3-2
|24
|Oklahoma
|155
|NR
|3-2
|25
|Boise State
|113
|NR
|1-0
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 8
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
Saturday, Oct. 25
- No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21
- No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17
- No. 3 Notre Dame 45, Pitt 3
- No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17
- No. 6 Oklahoma State 24, No. 17 Iowa State 21
- Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 (OT)
- No. 9 Cincinnati 42, No. 16 SMU 13
- No. 11 Miami 19, Virginia 14
- No. 12 BYU 52, Texas State 14
- No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 NC State 21
- No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24
- Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16
- No. 20 Kansas State 55, Kansas 14
- No. 22 Marshall 20, Florida Atlantic 9
- No. 25 Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14
Friday, Oct. 23