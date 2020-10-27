TRENDING:

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | October 27, 2020

2020 DII football schedule: Dates, times, matchups

South Dakota Mines running back Ahmad Lewis ran for more than 1,300 yards in 2019. South Dakota Mines is one of 10 DII football teams playing a game in 2020.

Here is the 2020 Division II college football schedule and game times for every contest scheduled through Saturday, Nov. 7.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the season. Click or tap here for the complete guide to DII football in 2020.

DII college football schedule: Game times, matchups

All times Eastern. All schedules subject to change.

Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 31

Nebraska-Kearney at Pittsburg State | 2 p.m.
Western Colorado at Stephen F. Austin | 3 p.m.
Missouri Western at Central Arkansas | 4 p.m.
Chadron State at South Dakota Mines | 6 p.m.
North American at West Texas A&M | 7 p.m.

Week 7

Saturday, Nov. 7

Western Colorado at Colorado Mesa | TBA
South Dakota Mines at Black Hills State | 3 p.m.
Chadron State at Nebraska-Kearney | 4 p.m.
Angelo State at Abilene Christian | 4 p.m.
Pittsburg State at Missouri Western | 4 p.m.

2020 DII college football scores

Week 1

Saturday, Sept. 26

Angelo State 21, West Texas A&M 10

Week 2

Saturday, Oct. 3

Stephen F. Austin 34, West Texas A&M 6

Week 3

Saturday, Oct. 10

Colorado Mesa 10, Chadron State 7 (OT) 
South Dakota Mines 34, Black Hills State 17

Week 4

Saturday, Oct. 17

Colorado Mesa 56, Black Hills State 7
Stephen F. Austin 31, Angelo State 12
Chadron State 41, South Dakota Mines 25

Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 24

South Dakota Mines 24, Colorado Mesa 9
West Texas A&M 34, Angelo State 27

DII football championship information

While teams can participate in a fall football season, there will not be a DII football championship in 2020. The Division II Presidents Council announced on Aug. 5 that all seven DII fall championships are canceled.

Here is the recent history of the DII football championship:

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 West Florida 48-40 Minnesota State McKinney, Tex.
2018 Valdosta State 49-47 Ferris State McKinney, Tex.
2017 Texas A&M-Commerce 37-27 West Florida Kansas City, Kan.
2016 Northwest Missouri State 29-3 North Alabama Kansas City, Kan.
2015 Northwest Missouri State 34-7 Shepherd Kansas City, Kan.

