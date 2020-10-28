TRENDING:

Clemson QB Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

College football: What to watch in Week 9

Arenas that have hosted the most March Madness games
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | October 28, 2020

2020-21 College Football Playoff: Schedule, dates and sites

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The College Football Playoff era has its seventh edition in the 2020-21 season.

Last season, LSU beat Oklahoma and Clemson beat Ohio State in the semifinals before LSU defeated defending champion Clemson to win the CFP national title.

Here's a look at the upcoming CFP schedule:

When is the 2020-21 College Football Playoff field selected?

The four teams selected to the 2020-21 College Football Playoff will be announced in a final top 25 rankings reveal on Sunday, Dec. 20. Originally scheduled for Dec. 6, this final rankings release was pushed back two weeks as a result of several conferences moving their championship games to Dec. 12, 18 or 19.

When are the 2020-21 College Football Playoff semifinals?

The 2020-21 CFP semifinals are on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. The Rose Bowl has the earlier time slot.

RANKINGS: Latest College Football Playoff poll | AP Poll | USA TODAY Coaches' Poll

When is the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship will be played on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. It's the second time the CFP title game will be played in Florida. Tampa's Raymond James Stadium held the 2016 season (2017 game date) showdown, when Clemson beat Alabama 35-31.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Year
(Game Date)		 Game LOCATION
2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas
2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona
2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida
2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia
2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California
2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana

2021-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021:     Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11
2022:     Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10
2023:     Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9
2024:     Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8
2025:     Location TBD - Jan. 6
2026:     Location TBD - Jan. 5

RELATED: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles

2019-20 College Football Playoff scores, results

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28
No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28
No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ

College Football Playoff National Championship Game) — Jan. 13, 2020
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA

What you need to know ahead of the first MIAA football game in 2020

Nebraska-Kearney and Pittsburg State meet on Saturday, Oct. 31 in the first MIAA matchup of the 2020 DII football season. Here's what you need to know ahead of the game.
READ MORE

The college football fan's guide to Week 9 games

It's the final weekend of October as we hit Week 9 of the college football season. Here's a look at the big games, important questions and the latest Top 25 polls.
READ MORE

Slippery Rock football's history with Michigan, explained

Here is why Michigan football fans cheer for Slippery Rock, the DII school that has had a particularly close relationship with Michigan since the 1960s.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners