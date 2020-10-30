Alabama continues SEC play in Week 9, when the No. 2 Tide host Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 31. Alabama has dominated the series by winning the last 12 meetings.

A week ago, Alabama picked up a road win, beating Tennessee 48-17 on Saturday, Oct. 24. The Crimson Tide continued to roll offensively, racking up 587 total yards. Quarterback Mac Jones was responsible for 387 of those through the air, though his only touchdown against the Volunteers came on the ground.

Alabama entered the 2020 college football season in rare territory. The Crimson Tide finished 11-2 last season, the program's ninth consecutive year it won 11 or more games — a record in the AP poll era. But for the first time in College Football Playoff history, head coach Nick Saban's team was not among the top four teams after playing in the past four national championship games.

Here is the complete 2020 Alabama football schedule, including opponents, results and players to watch.

2020 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here is the full, detailed schedule for Alabama's 2020 football season, with results.

Alabama 2020 Schedule OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION RESULT at Missouri Saturday, Sept. 26 7 p.m ESPN Columbia, MO W, 38-19 Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 3 3:30 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, AL W, 52-24 at Mississippi Saturday, Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. ESPN Oxford, MS W, 63-48 Georgia Saturday, Oct. 17 8 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, AL W, 41-24 at Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 24 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, TN W, 48-17 Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 31 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, AL TBD at LSU Saturday, Nov. 14 6 p.m. CBS Baton Rouge, LA TBD Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 21 TBD Tuscaloosa, AL TBD Auburn Saturday, Nov. 28 TBD Tuscaloosa, AL TBD at Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5 TBD Fayetteville, AR TBD

Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all games, dates and times are subject to change.

2019 results

The Crimson Tide went 11-2 last year, beating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl after missing out on the College Football Playoff for the first time in its six-year existence.

Here’s what happened in every game of Alabama's 2019 schedule:

Opponent Date Time (ET) Location RESULT SCORE Duke Saturday, Aug. 31 3:30 p.m. Atlanta, GA W 42-3 New Mexico St. Saturday, Sept. 7 4 p.m. Tuscaloosa, AL W 62-10 South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 14 3:30 p.m. Columbia, SC W 47-23 Southern Miss Saturday, Sept. 21 12 p.m. Tuscaloosa, AL W 49-7 Ole Miss Saturday, Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Tuscaloosa, AL W 59-31 Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. College Station, TX W 47-28 Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 19 9:00 p.m. Tuscaloosa, AL W 35-13 Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 26 7:00 p.m. Tuscaloosa, AL W 48-7 LSU Saturday, Nov. 9 3:30 p.m. Tuscaloosa, AL L 46-41 Mississippi St. Saturday, Nov. 16 12 p.m. Starkville, MI W 38-7 Western Carolina Saturday, Nov. 23 12 p.m. Tuscaloosa, AL W 66-3 Auburn Saturday, Nov. 30 3:30 p.m. Auburn, AL L 48-45 Michigan (Citrus Bowl) Wednesday, Jan. 1 1 p.m. Orlando, FL W 35-16

MORE: Programs with the most national championships

Top returning players

Alabama lost four key players to the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went No. 5 to the Dolphins, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills went No. 10 to the Browns while wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy went Nos. 12 and 14 to the Raiders and Broncos.

But there's no need for the Crimson Tide, who finished second in scoring offense last year, to hit the reset button. Quarterback Mac Jones started four games in 2019 and threw for 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Jones is the veteran among Alabama's signal-callers but might have to fend off freshman Bryce Young to retain the starting job. Regardless of who is under center, there won't be a need to adjust as much as one might think.

Leading rusher Najee Harris could be the biggest name in the backfield after running for 1,224 yards and scoring 20 total touchdowns last year, 13 of which came on the ground. While Ruggs and Jeudy are gone, leading receiver Devonta Smith passed on the NFL and could be one of the top wideouts in all of college football after amassing 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns on 68 receptions as a junior. Though Smith will likely take over as the No. 1 receiver, Jaylen Waddle could be poised for the bigger jump. Waddle's numbers dropped in 2019 given Alabama's depth at the position. With more targets available, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the junior bounce back in a big way.

On the other side of the ball, defensive back Patrick Surtain II is one of a few experienced players returning in the secondary. He came into his own as a sophomore, recording two interceptions, eight pass breakups and three forced fumbles. With Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney off to the NFL, Surtain could have a lot more responsibility this year.

Preseason ranking

We have Alabama sitting at No. 3 in our preseason Top 25. Here's that breakdown:

3. Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa is gone, but the offense should still be among the nation's best — no matter which player lines up at QB. Mac Jones passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns in the bowl win vs. Michigan, plus there's 5-star QB Bryce Young. On defense, linebacker Dylan Moses returns after missing last season with a torn ACL.

LATEST RANKINGS: AP Top 25

2020 College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff era is entering its seventh season in the 2020-21 season. LSU won a national championship in its first appearance while Alabama was not among the top four teams for the first time in CFP history. Will LSU maintain its grip on the SEC? Can the Tide return to the pinnacle of college football? Or maybe 2020 is the year a new contender reveals itself.

Here are the dates and sites for the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP national championship.

MORE: Burrow, LSU dominate Clemson to win 2020 CFP championship

When are the College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 1, 2021. One semifinal is the Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. The other semifinal is the Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

When is the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship is a bit later in 2021. The two winners of the semifinals will meet on the second Monday of January in Miami on Jan. 11, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

YEAR (OF GAME) GAME 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2021-2024 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8