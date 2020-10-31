Here is the 2020 Big Ten college football schedule. The conference is playing an eight-game conference-only schedule, followed by the first-ever Champions Week. During that Dec. 19 Champions Week, each school from each division will match up with the school that finished with the same standing in the opposite conference, such that the first-place teams in each division will play in the conference championship, the second-place teams will play each other, and so on.
2020 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, matchups
Saturday, Oct. 31
Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
Northwestern 21, Iowa 20
No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21
No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25
Saturday, Nov. 7
Michigan State at Iowa | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Michigan at Indiana | 12 p.m. | FS1
Maryland at Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | TBD
Minnesota at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Purdue at Wisconsin
Rutgers at Ohio State
Nebraska at Northwestern
Friday, Nov. 13
Iowa at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 14
Penn State at Nebraska
Wisconsin at Michigan
Ohio State at Maryland
Indiana at Michigan State
Northwestern at Purdue
Illinois at Rutgers
Friday, Nov. 20
Purdue at Minnesota | TBD | Big Ten Network
Saturday, Nov. 21
Iowa at Penn State
Indiana at Ohio State
Michigan at Rutgers
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Michigan State at Maryland
Illinois at Nebraska
Friday, Nov. 27
Nebraska at Iowa | TBD | FOX or FS1
Saturday, Nov. 28
Penn State at Michigan
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Ohio State at Illinois
Northwestern at Michigan State
Maryland at Indiana
Rutgers at Purdue
Saturday, Dec. 5
Ohio State at Michigan State
Maryland at Michigan
Northwestern at Minnesota
Indiana at Wisconsin
Iowa at Illinois
Penn State at Rutgers
Nebraska at Purdue
Saturday, Dec. 12
Michigan at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
Wisconsin at Iowa
Michigan State at Penn State
Minnesota at Nebraska
Illinois at Northwestern
Purdue at Indiana
Rutgers at Maryland
Dec. 19
Big Ten Champions Week — East vs. West
2020 Big Ten football scores
Friday, Oct. 23
No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7
Saturday, Oct. 24
Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27
No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17
Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 (OT)
Purdue 24, Iowa 20
No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24
Northwestern 43, Maryland 3