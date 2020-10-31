Here is the 2020 Big Ten college football schedule. The conference is playing an eight-game conference-only schedule, followed by the first-ever Champions Week. During that Dec. 19 Champions Week, each school from each division will match up with the school that finished with the same standing in the opposite conference, such that the first-place teams in each division will play in the conference championship, the second-place teams will play each other, and so on.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. You can get live scores for every game on NCAA.com's scoreboard here.

2020 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, matchups

Saturday, Oct. 31

Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

Northwestern 21, Iowa 20

No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21

No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: Schedules, updates related to COVID-19

Saturday, Nov. 7

Michigan State at Iowa | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Michigan at Indiana | 12 p.m. | FS1

Maryland at Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | TBD

Minnesota at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Purdue at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Ohio State

Nebraska at Northwestern

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 14

Penn State at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Michigan

Ohio State at Maryland

Indiana at Michigan State

Northwestern at Purdue

Illinois at Rutgers

Friday, Nov. 20

Purdue at Minnesota | TBD | Big Ten Network

Saturday, Nov. 21

Iowa at Penn State

Indiana at Ohio State

Michigan at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Michigan State at Maryland

Illinois at Nebraska

Friday, Nov. 27

Nebraska at Iowa | TBD | FOX or FS1

Saturday, Nov. 28

Penn State at Michigan

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Ohio State at Illinois

Northwestern at Michigan State

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ohio State at Michigan State

Maryland at Michigan

Northwestern at Minnesota

Indiana at Wisconsin

Iowa at Illinois

Penn State at Rutgers

Nebraska at Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 12

Michigan at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

Wisconsin at Iowa

Michigan State at Penn State

Minnesota at Nebraska

Illinois at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana

Rutgers at Maryland

Dec. 19

Big Ten Champions Week — East vs. West

The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020

2020 Big Ten football scores

Friday, Oct. 23

No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7

Saturday, Oct. 24

Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27

No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17

Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 (OT)

Purdue 24, Iowa 20

No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24

Northwestern 43, Maryland 3

Friday, Oct. 30

Maryland 45, Minnesota 44 (OT)