College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 9

The 2020 college football season is in Week 9. On Saturday, No. 1 Clemson rallied to beat Boston College, 34-28, after trailing by 18 points. In the Big 12, Texas upset No. 6 Oklahoma State in overtime, 41-34.

Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 9.

Saturday, Oct. 31

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 9

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Nov. 1:

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Clemson (52) 1,539 1 6-0
2 Alabama (10) 1,494 2 5-0
3 Ohio State 1,402 5 1-0
4 Notre Dame 1,353 3 5-0
5 Georgia 1,292 4 3-1
6 Oklahoma State 1,201 6 4-0
7 Cincinnati 1,100 9 4-0
8 Texas A&M 1,094 7 3-1
9 Wisconsin 950 14 1-0
10 Florida 933 10 2-1
11 BYU 906 12 6-0
12 Miami (Fla.) 888 11 5-1
13 Michigan 839 18 1-0
14 Oregon 784 13 0-0
15 North Carolina 758 14 4-1
16 Kansas State 562 20 4-1
17 Indiana 466 NR 1-0
18 Penn State 443 8 0-1
19 Marshall 379 22 5-0
20 Coastal Carolina 282 25 5-0
21 Southern Cal 243 24 0-0
22 SMU 208 16 5-1
23 Iowa State 205 17 3-2
24 Oklahoma 155 NR 3-2
25 Boise State 113 NR 1-0

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 8

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Saturday, Oct. 25

Friday, Oct. 23

