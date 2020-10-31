College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 9

The 2020 college football season is in Week 9. On Saturday, No. 1 Clemson rallied to beat Boston College, 34-28, after trailing by 18 points. In the Big 12, Texas upset No. 6 Oklahoma State in overtime, 41-34.
Below, find the scores, schedule and Top 25 rankings for Week 9.
Saturday, Oct. 31
- No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston College 28
- No. 2 Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0
- No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25
- No. 4 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13
- No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3
- Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 (OT)
- No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10
- No. 8 Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31
- No. 10 Florida 41, Missouri 17
- Western Kentucky at No. 11 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
- Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24
- Virginia 44, No. 15 North Carolina 41
- West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10
- No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21
- No. 20 Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia State 0
- No. 22 SMU 51, Navy 37
- No. 23 Iowa State 52, Kansas 22
- No. 24 Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 28
- No. 25 Boise State 49, Air Force 30
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Nov. 1:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
RECORD
|1
|Clemson (52)
|1,539
|1
|6-0
|2
|Alabama (10)
|1,494
|2
|5-0
|3
|Ohio State
|1,402
|5
|1-0
|4
|Notre Dame
|1,353
|3
|5-0
|5
|Georgia
|1,292
|4
|3-1
|6
|Oklahoma State
|1,201
|6
|4-0
|7
|Cincinnati
|1,100
|9
|4-0
|8
|Texas A&M
|1,094
|7
|3-1
|9
|Wisconsin
|950
|14
|1-0
|10
|Florida
|933
|10
|2-1
|11
|BYU
|906
|12
|6-0
|12
|Miami (Fla.)
|888
|11
|5-1
|13
|Michigan
|839
|18
|1-0
|14
|Oregon
|784
|13
|0-0
|15
|North Carolina
|758
|14
|4-1
|16
|Kansas State
|562
|20
|4-1
|17
|Indiana
|466
|NR
|1-0
|18
|Penn State
|443
|8
|0-1
|19
|Marshall
|379
|22
|5-0
|20
|Coastal Carolina
|282
|25
|5-0
|21
|Southern Cal
|243
|24
|0-0
|22
|SMU
|208
|16
|5-1
|23
|Iowa State
|205
|17
|3-2
|24
|Oklahoma
|155
|NR
|3-2
|25
|Boise State
|113
|NR
|1-0
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 8
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
Saturday, Oct. 25
- No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21
- No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17
- No. 3 Notre Dame 45, Pitt 3
- No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17
- No. 6 Oklahoma State 24, No. 17 Iowa State 21
- Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 (OT)
- No. 9 Cincinnati 42, No. 16 SMU 13
- No. 11 Miami 19, Virginia 14
- No. 12 BYU 52, Texas State 14
- No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 NC State 21
- No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24
- Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16
- No. 20 Kansas State 55, Kansas 14
- No. 22 Marshall 20, Florida Atlantic 9
- No. 25 Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14
Friday, Oct. 23