Let's take a look at the winningest teams in DII football history.
Before we get to the actual programs, we have to answer an important question: what defines winningest? Is it the school with the most wins? Or is it the school that has done it the best, with the highest winning percentage? Or do all those wins not matter, and only the number of trophies sitting in the display case?
2019, SO FAR: Everything we know about the top 25 after six weeks
When looking at each of those three categories — wins, winning percentage, and most national championships — the answer is a different team. So, instead of making this a one-answer question, we'll break down the top teams in each category.
(Note: All numbers below are through he 2019 DII football season. We will update the totals at the conclusion of the DII football season)
The winningest teams in DII football history: Total wins
No team in DII history has more wins than Pittsburg State, now at 717 wins per the NCAA record book. That's an average of 6.5 wins per season over the Gorillas' 112-year history. That's incredible consistency for over a century's worth of DII football.
WEEK 6 IN REVIEW: Full schedule, box scores, big games | Best performances and stats
Truman began the 2019 season outside these 10 and jumped onto the list. Indiana (Pa) could break the top 10 next season if it can continue its strong winning ways.
The winningest teams in DII football history: Winning percentage
Though Pittsburg State owns the most wins, it's Grand Valley State that has won at the best rate. The Lakers have 406 wins in 552 games, winning more than eight games a year over their 48-plus year history. Of course, a record-setting 40-game winning streak will help that total.
BEST STADIUMS IN DII? Here's what stadium the fans picked in our week-long poll
The winningest teams in DII football history: National championships
If the most titles are how you judge the winningest team, then DII football is Bearcats Country. Northwest Missouri State has six titles — more than anyone else in DII lore — with back-to-back undefeated runs coming as recently as 2015-16.
TITLE TOWN: Complete history of the DII football championship | How it works
Valdosta State tied Grand Valley State amongst active DII programs with the second-most titles at four. The Blazers haven't lost since and could look to get one closer to the Bearcats if their current 21-game winning streak continues to McKinney, Texas on Dec. 21.