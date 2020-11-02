Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

NCAA.com is tracking the remaining undefeated college football teams, as more schools and conferences return to play, and as the College Football Playoff gets closer.

Note: Teams that haven't played during the 2020 season will not be added until after their first game. The MAC begins play on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and the Pac-12 kicks off its season on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams, listed in order of their AP poll ranking, then alphabetically by the number of wins.

No. 1 Clemson (7-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 7, at No. 4 Notre Dame | Full schedule

The Tigers have held the No. 1 spot in the AP poll all season, starting with the preseason poll in which they received 38 of a possible 62 first-place votes. Clemson overcame an 18-point deficit in Week 9 against Boston College when backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei started in place of Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Clemson has a huge matchup in Week 10 at No. 4 Notre Dame — another undefeated team.

No. 2 Alabama (6-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at LSU | Full schedule

Even with the roster turnover the Crimson Tide experienced in the offseason, namely quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, and then the injury to star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Crimson Tide has powered on. Alabama's smallest margin of victory this season was 15 points at Ole Miss and the team is coming off of a 41-0 win over Mississippi State, which was the first time Mike Leach has been shut out as a head coach.

RELATED: The 25 biggest college football stadiums in the country

No. 3 Ohio State (2-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 7, vs. Rutgers | Full schedule

After a season-opening, 52-17 win over Nebraska, Ohio State faced a tougher test in Week 9 when it traveled to face No. 18 Penn State in Happy Valley, where the Buckeyes won 38-25. Their next two games are against Rutgers and Maryland, which finished in the bottom two spots in the Big Ten East last season, then Ohio State will host No. 13 Indiana.

No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 7, vs. No. 1 Clemson | Full schedule

Playing in the ACC this season, Notre Dame is preparing to play its toughest game of the regular season against No. 1 Clemson. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said that Trevor Lawrence will not play in the game after testing positive for COVID-19, so the Fighting Irish will try to slow down Clemson backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who had an impressive first career start against Boston College.

No. 6 Cincinnati (5-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 7, vs. Houston

The Bearcats have passed every test on their schedule this season, including a 42-13 win over then-No. 16 SMU and a 24-10 victory against then-No. 24 Army. They've established themselves as a potential College Football Playoff candidate, fueled by a defense that has allowed more than 13 points in a game just once this season.

WALK-ONS: Most successful walk-ons in college football history

No. 9 BYU (7-0)

Next game: Friday, Nov. 6 at No. 21 Boise State

BYU is tied for the national lead with seven wins as the Cougars have won every game they've played. They've scored at least 40 points in six of their seven wins, including 52 points against Texas State. Other than a seven-point win against UTSA, BYU has won the rest of its games by at least 17 points.

No. 10 Wisconsin (1-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 7, vs. Purdue

Fueled by quarterback Graham Mertz's 20-for-21 passing performance against Illinois, Wisconsin won its season opener 45-7. The Badgers' Week 9 game against Nebraska was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within Wisconsin's program.

No. 13 Indiana (2-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. No. 23 Michigan

The Hoosiers are 2-0, after a season-opening victory over then-No. 8 Penn State, and they followed it up with a road win at Rutgers. They're tied atop the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State and next up is a home game against Michigan.

No. 15 Coastal Carolina (6-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 7, vs. South Alabama

Three of Coastal Carolina's six wins this season have come on the road: at Kansas, at then-No. 21 Louisiana and Georgia State. The Chanticleers have scored at least 50 points in two of their last four games.

HISTORY: Highest scoring football games | Georgia Tech 220, Cumberland College 0 | Listen via Spotify

No. 16 Marshall (5-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 7, vs. UMass

The Thundering Herd will host UMass in Week 10 after having its Week 9 game at FIU postponed. Marshall's most notable win to date is a 17-7 win against then-No. 23 Appalachian State.

No. 21 Boise State (2-0)

Next game: Friday, Nov. 6, vs. No. 9 BYU

Boise State's offense has found its stride through its first two games, scoring 42 points against Utah State in the Broncos' season opener, then 49 at Air Force. Their next game is their biggest game of the regular season: home against No. 9 BYU.

No. 25 Liberty (6-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 7, at Virginia Tech

For the first time in program history, Liberty is ranked in the AP poll, as the Flames took the No. 25 spot after their 6-0 start to the season. They'll put that top-25 ranking to the test on the road against an ACC opponent in Virginia Tech.

NCAA RECORDS: 16 of college sports' most unbreakable records

Northwestern (2-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 7, vs. Nebraska

The Wildcats were the first team among "Others receiving votes" in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Northwestern is one of two teams in the Big Ten West, along with Purdue, to start 2-0.

Purdue (2-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 7, at No. 10 Wisconsin

Purdue's next game is scheduled to be in Week 10 at Wisconsin, which had its Week 9 matchup at Nebraska canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Boilermakers won their first two games by four points against Iowa, then by seven at Illinois.

Nevada (2-0)

Next game: Thursday, Nov. 5, vs. Utah State

The Wolf Pack scored 37 points in each of its first two games, although it had more breathing room in its second win than its first as Nevada won 37-19 at UNLV.

San Diego State (2-0)

Next game: Friday, Nov. 6, vs. San Jose State

San Diego State is no stranger to having a strong defense and the Aztecs held each of their first two points to seven points or fewer. They won 34-6 against UNLV in their season opener, then 38-7 at Utah State.

San Jose State (2-0)

Next game: Friday, Nov. 6, at San Diego State

San Jose State will meet another undefeated team in Week 10 as it'll travel to San Diego State.