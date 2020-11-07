Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

NCAA.com is tracking the remaining undefeated college football teams, as more schools and conferences return to play, and as the College Football Playoff gets closer.

Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams, listed in order of their AP poll ranking, then alphabetically.

No. 1 Alabama (6-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at LSU | Full schedule

Even with the roster turnover the Crimson Tide experienced in the offseason, namely quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, and then the injury to star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Crimson Tide has powered on. Alabama's smallest margin of victory this season was 15 points at Ole Miss and the team is coming off of a 41-0 win over Mississippi State, which was the first time Mike Leach has been shut out as a head coach.

No. 2 Notre Dame (7-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Boston College | Full schedule

The Fighting Irish won the biggest game of Week 10, knocking off No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in 2OT. Ian Book had 310 passing yards and a touchdown and Kyren Williams totaled 140 rushing yards with three scores. The Irish struggled to stop D.J. Uiagalelei, who had 439 passing yards with Trevor Lawrence out because of COVID-19.

RELATED: The 25 biggest college football stadiums in the country

No. 3 Ohio State (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Maryland | Full schedule

Justin Fields looked great again, passing for 314 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-27 win against Rutgers. The Buckeyes next play resurgent Maryland, which rocked Penn State by 16 points this week.

No. 7 Cincinnati (6-0)

Next game: Friday, Nov. 13 vs. East Carolina

The Bearcats scored 28 points in the first half as they pushed aside Houston, 38-10. Desmond Riddler had 162 passing yards and 103 rushing yards while accounting for four touchdowns. Defensively, Cincinnati allowed only 282 yards.

WALK-ONS: Most successful walk-ons in college football history

No. 8 BYU (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. North Alabama

BYU looked impressive against in a 51-17 rout of No. 21 Boise State on the road. Heisman hopeful Zach Wilson passed for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 10 Indiana (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Michigan State

The Hoosiers are 3-0, after a season-opening victory over then-No. 8 Penn State, a road win at Rutgers and most recently a commanding 38-21 home victory over No. 23 Michigan. That snapped a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines.

No. 11 Oregon (1-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Washington State

Tyler Shough led the Ducks to a 35-14 win against Stanford in his first start. His 227 passing yards and 85 rushing yards paced the offense. Oregon ran for 269 yards, topped by CJ Verdell's 105 yards.

No. 13 Wisconsin (1-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Michigan

Fueled by quarterback Graham Mertz's 20-for-21 passing performance against Illinois, Wisconsin won its season opener 45-7. The Badgers' Week 9 game against Nebraska and Week 10 game against Purdue have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within Wisconsin's program

No. 15 Coastal Carolina (7-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Troy

The Chanticleers remained perfect with a 23-6 win against South Alabama. Coastal Carolina rushed for 236 yards and a touchdown, as three players had at least 60 yards.

HISTORY: Highest scoring football games | Georgia Tech 220, Cumberland College 0 | Listen via Spotify

No. 16 Marshall (6-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Middle Tennessee State

The Thundering Herd steamrolled UMass 51-10 in Week 10 behind quarterback Grant Wells' three touchdowns on 21-of-30 passing. Marshall's most notable win to date is a 17-7 win against then-No. 23 Appalachian State.

No. 20 Southern California (1-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Arizona

The Trojans opened their season by scraping past Arizona State 28-27. USC trailed 27-14 in the fourth quarter before Kedon Slovis tossed two touchdown passes in the final three minutes for the one-point victory.

No. 22 Liberty (7-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Western Carolina

For the first time in program history, Liberty is ranked in the AP poll, as the Flames took the No. 25 spot after a 6-0 start to the season. Now at 7-0, the Flames next take on an FCS opponent in Western Carolina, who will be playing its first game of 2020.

No. 23 Northwestern (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Purdue

The Wildcats were the first team among "Others receiving votes" in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Nov. 1. Northwestern's latest win came against Nebraska, where despite getting outgained in total offense (442-317) and first downs (28-15), the Wildcats prevailed 21-13.

NCAA RECORDS: 16 of college sports' most unbreakable records

Buffalo (1-0)

Next game: Tuesday, Nov. 10 vs. Miami (Ohio)

The Bulls led by only 5 at halftime before scoring four consecutive touchdowns to start the second half. Buffalo ended up winning at Northern Illinois 49-30. Jaret Patterson's 137 rushing yards and two scores paced the offense. Buffalo also benefitted from five NIU turnovers.

Central Michigan (1-0)

Next game: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Northern Illinois

CMU trailed Ohio by 7 but scored the final 10 points to win, 30-27. Marshall Meeder's 22-yard field goal proved to be the deciding points. Central Michigan ran 88 offensive plays to Ohio's 58 and finished with more yards (427 to 345).

Colorado (1-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Stanford

It looked like it would be easy, as the Buffaloes led UCLA by 28 points in the second quarter. But Colorado had to hang on, 48-42, in its season opener. Running back Jack Broussard had 187 yards and three rushing yards.

Kent State (1-0)

Next game: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Bowling Green

Kent State scored the winning points halfway through the fourth quarter to get by Eastern Michigan, 27-23, in its opener. The Golden Flashes had a balanced offense with 219 passing yards and 212 rushing yards.

Miami (Ohio) (1-0)

Next game: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Buffalo

Despite trailing by as many as 10, the RedHawks ended up winning thanks to a 2-yard Zach Kahn run in the final minute — his second touchdown of the game. Miami (Ohio) beat Ball State 38-31 and also got three passing touchdowns from AJ Mayer

Nevada (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. New Mexico

The Wolf Pack trailed by 9 in the first quarter but then closed by scoring the final 34 points to win big against Utah State, 34-9. Nevada QB Carson Strong passed for 411 yards and three touchdowns

Purdue (2-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Northwestern

Purdue's next game was supposed to be Week 10 at Wisconsin, but the game has been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak. The Boilermakers won their first two games by four points against Iowa, then by seven at Illinois.

San Jose State (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. UNLV

San Jose State looks to get to 4-0 against UNLV in Week 11 after beating San Diego State.

Toledo (1-0)

Next game: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Western Michigan

Toledo needed less than 5 minutes to open up the scoring in a 38-3 rout of Bowling Green. Rockets QB Eli Peters passed for four touchdowns while adding 67 yards on the ground. Shakif Seymour led the running attack with 93 yards as Toledo picked up 310 yards on 52 attempts.

Washington State (1-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Oregon

Thanks to running back Deon McIntosh and wide receiver Travell Harris, Washington State never relinquished its lead against Oregon State in its season opener. The pair recorded more than 100 yards of offense each in the 38-28 victory.

Western Michigan (1-0)

Next game: Wednesday, Nov. 11 vs. Toledo

The Broncos had little trouble against Akron, winning 58-13 in a rout. Kaleb Eleby needed only 16 attempts to pass for 262 yards and three touchdowns. WMU totaled 484 offensive yards.