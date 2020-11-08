College football rankings: A new No. 1, Notre Dame climbs and Clemson falls

Only four ranked college football teams lost in Week 10, but two of those teams were ranked in the top five and the losses for the other two were enough to knock them out of the AP poll. NCAA.com is here with everything you need to know about this week's AP Top 25 poll.

First, here's the latest poll:

2020 College football rankings: After Week 10 RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Alabama (59) 1,547 2 6-0 2 Notre Dame (2) 1,464 4 7-0 3 Ohio State (1) 1,449 3 3-0 4 Clemson 1,355 1 7-1 5 Texas A&M 1,223 7 4-1 6 Florida 1,213 8 4-1 7 Cincinnati 1,208 6 6-0 8 Brigham Young 1,101 9 8-0 9 Miami (FL) 958 11 6-1 10 Indiana 956 13 3-0 11 Oregon 948 12 1-0 12 Georgia 861 5 4-2 13 Wisconsin 852 10 1-0 14 Oklahoma State 762 14 5-1 15 Coastal Carolina 551 15 7-0 16 Marshall 534 15 7-0 17 Iowa State 491 17 5-2 18 Oklahoma 467 18 5-2 19 SMU 456 18 7-1 20 USC 395 20 1-0 21 Texas 265 22 5-2 22 Liberty 260 25 7-0 23 Northwestern 250 NR 3-0 24 Auburn 184 24 4-2 25 Louisiana-Lafayette 118 NR 6-1

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona State 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1

There's a new No. 1 team in the country

In a potential preview of the ACC Football Championship Game, No. 1 Clemson visited No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday and the Fighting Irish prevailed in double overtime, 47-40. Notre Dame's Kyren Williams scored the game-winning touchdown, then the Fighting Irish's defense harassed Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei when it was the Tigers's turn on offense and Notre Dame pulled out a massive victory in a game in which it only trailed for just over three minutes in regulation.

In the latest AP Top 25 poll, Alabama claimed the No. 1 ranking with relative ease, climbing from No. 2 after receiving 59 of a possible 62 first-place votes. Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 and the Fighting Irish are alone in first place in the ACC standings with a 6-0 record, ahead of Clemson (6-1 ACC) and Miami (FL) (5-1 ACC).

Ohio State stayed at No. 3 after beating Rutgers, then Clemson checks in at No. 4.

Here are the rest of the changes in the top 10

While Clemson-Notre Dame was the premier game of the week, in terms of AP poll rankings, Florida-Georgia was second on the docket and the victorious Gators moved up to No. 6, while the Bulldogs fell seven spots to No. 12. Texas A&M moved up to No. 5, one spot behind Clemson, after the Aggies had a dominant road win at South Carolina.

On Friday, then-No. 9 BYU beat its first ranked opponent of the season as the Cougars downed then-No. 21 Boise State 51-17, and BYU moved up one spot in the latest poll to No. 8.

Two new teams in the top 10 are No. 9 Miami (FL) and No. 10 Indiana, after their wins over NC State and Michigan, respectively.

Here's where things stand in the Pac-12

The Pac-12 kicked off its fall football season on Saturday and its two ranked teams essentially maintained their previous rankings. Oregon moved up one spot to No. 11 after beating Stanford 35-14, while USC stayed at No. 20 after beating Arizona State.

These are the biggest games of Week 11

On Friday, Nov. 13, No. 7 Cincinnati will host East Carolina as the Bearcats try to improve to 7-0, which will serve as a taste of high-level college football prior to Saturday. There aren't any top-25 matchups in Week 11, but notable games include No. 1 Alabama at LSU, No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College, No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee, Arkansas at No. 6 Florida, and No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan.