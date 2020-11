AP poll breakdown: There's a new No. 1 team after Clemson's loss

AP poll breakdown: There's a new No. 1 team after Clemson's loss

The 2020 college football season is now entering Week 11. In Week 10, No. 4 Notre Dame upset No. 1 Clemson in 2OT, 47-40. In the SEC, No. 8 Florida picked up a huge win against No. 5 Georgia, 44-28.

Below, find the scores, schedule and top-25 rankings for Week 11.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 11

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 10

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Nov. 15:

Rank School Points Previous Record 1 Alabama (59) 1,547 2 6-0 2 Notre Dame (2) 1,464 4 7-0 3 Ohio State (1) 1,449 3 3-0 4 Clemson 1,355 1 7-1 5 Texas A&M 1,223 7 5-1 6 Florida 1,213 8 4-1 7 Cincinnati 1,208 6 6-0 8 BYU 1,101 9 8-0 9 Miami (Fla.) 958 11 6-1 10 Indiana 956 13 3-0 11 Oregon 948 12 1-0 12 Georgia 861 5 4-2 13 Wisconsin 852 10 1-0 14 Oklahoma State 762 14 5-1 15 Coastal Carolina 551 15 7-0 16 Marshall 534 16 6-0 17 Iowa State 491 17 5-2 18 Oklahoma 467 19 5-2 19 SMU 456 18 7-1 20 Southern Cal 395 20 1-0 21 Texas 265 22 5-2 22 Liberty 260 25 7-0 23 Northwestern 250 NR 3-0 24 Auburn 184 24 4-2 25 Louisiana 118 NR 6-1

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 10

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

