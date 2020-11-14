2020 DII football schedule: Dates, times, matchups

South Dakota Mines is one of 10 DII football teams playing a game in 2020.

Here is the 2020 Division II college football schedule and game times for every contest scheduled through Saturday, Nov. 21.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the season. Click or tap here for the complete guide to DII football in 2020.

All times Eastern. All schedules subject to change.

Week 8

Saturday, Nov. 14



Stephen F. Austin 26, Pittsburg State 7

Missouri Western at West Texas A&M — CANCELED

Nebraska-Kearney at South Dakota Mines — CANCELED

Chadron State at Black Hills State — CANCELED

Week 9

Saturday, Nov. 21

Missouri Western at Nebraska Kearney | 12 p.m.

Colorado Mesa at West Texas A&M | 1 p.m.

2020 DII college football scores

Week 1

Saturday, Sept. 26

Angelo State 21, West Texas A&M 10

Week 2

Saturday, Oct. 3

Stephen F. Austin 34, West Texas A&M 6

Week 3

Saturday, Oct. 10

Colorado Mesa 10, Chadron State 7 (OT)

South Dakota Mines 34, Black Hills State 17

Week 4

Saturday, Oct. 17

Colorado Mesa 56, Black Hills State 7

Stephen F. Austin 31, Angelo State 12

Chadron State 41, South Dakota Mines 25

Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 24

South Dakota Mines 24, Colorado Mesa 9

West Texas A&M 34, Angelo State 27

Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 31

Nebraska-Kearney 31, Pittsburg State 26

Stephen F. Austin 64, Western Colorado 7

Central Arkansas 52, Missouri Western 10

Chadron State 37, South Dakota Mines 22

West Texas A&M 56, North American 0

Week 7

Saturday, Nov. 7

Nebraska-Kearney 45, Chadron State 35

Angelo State 34, Abilene Christian 21

Pittsburg State 20, Missouri Western 7

DII football championship information

While teams can participate in a fall football season, there will not be a DII football championship in 2020. The Division II Presidents Council announced on Aug. 5 that all seven DII fall championships are canceled.

Here is the recent history of the DII football championship: