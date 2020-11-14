Michigan will look to get back in the win column during Week 11, when it hosts Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 14. UM dropped to 1-2 for the first time since 2008 following a 38-21 loss at Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 7. Quarterback Joe Milton passed 344 yards and three touchdowns, but the Wolverines struggled to establish the run and turned the ball over twice. Michigan was outgained 460-357 in the loss.

Michigan is in its sixth season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The former UM quarterback has guided his alma mater to three 10-win seasons and two New Year's Six bowl game appearances. The Wolverines won nine games in 2019, finishing at No. 14 in the final College Football Playoff poll. Michigan may need time to replace multi-year starters on both sides of the ball, but if the newcomers find their footing quickly, the Wolverines could be a team to watch this season.

Here is the complete 2020 Michigan football schedule, including opponents, results and players to watch.

2020 Michigan football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here is the full, detailed schedule for Michigan's 2020 football season, with broadcast information and results.

Updated 2020 Michigan Football Schedule OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION RESULT at Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. ABC Minneapolis, MN W, 49-24 Michigan State Saturday, Oct. 31 12 p.m. FOX Ann Arbor, MI L, 27-24 at Indiana Saturday, Nov. 7 12 p.m. FS1 Bloomington, IN L, 38-21 Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. ABC Ann Arbor, MI TBD at Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 21 7:30 p.m. BTN Piscataway, NJ TBD Penn State Saturday, Nov. 28 TBD TBD Ann Arbor, MI TBD Maryland Saturday, Dec. 5 TBD TBD Ann Arbor, MI TBD Ohio State Saturday, Dec. 12 12 p.m. FOX Columbus, OH TBD TBD Saturday, Dec. 19 TBD TBD TBD TBD

Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all games, dates and times are subject to change.

2019 results

The Wolverines went 9-4 last season, beating top-15 teams Iowa and Notre Dame in Ann Arbor. Michigan's No. 14 finish in the final CFP poll earned the team a bid to the 2020 Citrus Bowl, where it lost 35-16 against Alabama.

Here’s what happened in every game of Michigan’s 2019 schedule:

Opponent Date Time (ET) Location RESULT SCORE Middle Tennessee Saturday, Aug. 31 7:30 p.m Ann Arbor, MI W 40-21 Army Saturday, Sept. 7 12 p.m. Ann Arbor, MI W 24-21 (2OT) Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 21 12 p.m. Bloomington, IN L 35-14 Rutgers Saturday, Sept. 28 12 p.m. Ann Arbor, MI W 52-0 Iowa Saturday, Oct. 5 12 p.m. Ann Arbor, MI W 10-3 Illinois Saturday, Oct. 12 12 p.m. Champaign, IL W 42-25 Penn State Saturday, Oct. 19 7:30 p.m. State College, PA L 28-21 Notre Dame Saturday, Oct. 26 7:30 p.m. Ann Arbor, MI W 45-14 Maryland Saturday, Nov. 2 12 p.m. College Park, MD W 38-7 Michigan State Saturday, Nov. 16 12 p.m. Ann Arbor, MI W 44-10 Indiana Saturday, Nov. 23 3:30 p.m. Bloomington, IN W 39-14 Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 30 12 p.m. Ann Arbor, MI L 56-27 Alabama Wednesday, Jan. 1 1 p.m. Orlando, FL L 35-16

Top returning players

Michigan's 2019 roster was one of the more veteran-heavy groups that Harbaugh has coached in his first five years in Ann Arbor. That experience translated to 10 players being taken in the 2020 NFL draft. Among the draftees were five defensive starters and four starting offensive lineman. Replacing that type of experience comes over time. But the Wolverines still have some notable contributors from last year ready to take another step forward.

Whether it's Joe Milton or Cade McNamara at quarterback this season, the offensive constant for the Wolverines will likely be running back Zach Charbonnet. The tailback put together a strong freshman year with 726 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, despite receiving fewer than 10 carries in seven games. Those numbers stand out even more considering Michigan used a two-man backfield in 2019. Hassan Haskins still figures to get his share of touches, but Charbonnet appears poised for a breakout in his sophomore season.

While replacing a multi-year starter at quarterback, the bigger question in Ann Arbor this season is how well Michigan handles the roster turnover on defense. The Wolverines had five defensive starters drafted to the NFL in April in addition to players graduating. The positions that appeared to be hit hardest are the linebackers and defensive backs. With Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson gone, junior Cameron McGrone could become the heartbeat of Michigan's defense. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019 after recording 65 tackles (9 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

In the secondary, look for junior defensive back Vincent Gray to take on a bigger role. He appeared in all 13 games last year, though he only made one start on defense. Despite the limited snaps, he was tied for third on Michigan's defense with five passes broken up. The Wolverines lost three starters at defensive back this offseason, clearing a path for Gray to take on a much bigger role in 2020.

Preseason ranking

We had Michigan at No. 15 in our preseason Top 25. Here’s that breakdown:

15. Michigan

The Wolverines are still way behind rival Ohio State. If 2019 wasn't the year, when can Jim Harbaugh and Michigan do it? The quarterback battle is something to watch (Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton). LB Cameron McGrone should be a leader on defense.

2020 College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff era is entering its seventh season in the 2020-21 season. LSU won a national championship in its first-ever appearance while Michigan finished No. 14 in the last CFP poll of 2019. The Wolverines are searching for their bid to the CFP. The program's best finish was in 2016, when UM was ranked sixth.

Here are the dates and sites for the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP national championship.

When are the College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 1, 2021. One semifinal is the Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. The other semifinal is the Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

When is the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship is a bit later in 2021. The two winners of the semifinals will meet on the second Monday of January in Miami on Jan. 11, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

YEAR GAME 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2021-2024 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8