Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

NCAA.com is tracking the remaining undefeated college football teams, as more schools and conferences return to play, and as the College Football Playoff gets closer.

Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams, listed in order of their AP poll ranking, then alphabetically.

No. 1 Alabama (6-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Kentucky | Full schedule

Even with the roster turnover the Crimson Tide experienced in the offseason, namely quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, and then the injury to star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Crimson Tide has powered on. Alabama's smallest margin of victory this season was 15 points at Ole Miss and the team is coming off of a 41-0 win over Mississippi State, which was the first time Mike Leach has been shut out as a head coach.

No. 2 Notre Dame (8-0)

Next game: Friday, Nov. 27 at North Carolina | Full schedule

The Fighting Irish didn't have a slump after beating then-No. 1 Clemson, as they beat Boston College 45-31. Ian Book had 283 passing yards and led the team with 85 rushing yards while scoring five total touchdowns. Notre Dame picked up 557 yards.

No. 3 Ohio State (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Indiana | Full schedule

Justin Fields looked great again, passing for 314 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-27 win against Rutgers. The Buckeyes next play Indiana after COVID-19 cases with Maryland forced the game to be canceled.

No. 7 Cincinnati (7-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 21 at UCF

The Bearcats won decisively yet again, beating East Carolina 55-17. QB Desmond Ridder passed for 327 yards and ran for 75 yards while totaling four touchdowns. The Cincinnati defense also forced three turnovers in the rout.

No. 8 BYU (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. North Alabama

BYU looked impressive against in a 51-17 rout of No. 21 Boise State on the road. Heisman hopeful Zach Wilson passed for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 10 Indiana (4-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 21 at Ohio State

The Hoosiers are 4-0, after its most recent win over Michigan State. The Hoosiers pitched a 24-0 shutout behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s 320-yard day through the air, where he found wideout Ty Fryfogle 11 times for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

No. 11 Oregon (1-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Washington State

Tyler Shough led the Ducks to a 35-14 win against Stanford in his first start. His 227 passing yards and 85 rushing yards paced the offense. Oregon ran for 269 yards, topped by CJ Verdell's 105 yards.

No. 13 Wisconsin (1-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Michigan

Fueled by quarterback Graham Mertz's 20-for-21 passing performance against Illinois, Wisconsin won its season opener 45-7. The Badgers' Week 9 game against Nebraska and Week 10 game against Purdue have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within Wisconsin's program

No. 15 Coastal Carolina (7-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Appalachian State

The Chanticleers remained perfect with a 23-6 win against South Alabama. Coastal Carolina rushed for 236 yards and a touchdown, as three players had at least 60 yards.

No. 16 Marshall (7-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Charlotte

The Thundering Herd once again won convincingly in a 42-14 blowout against Middle Tennessee State. Marshall's most notable win to date is a 17-7 win against then-No. 23 Appalachian State.

No. 20 Southern California (2-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 21 at Utah

The Trojans escaped yet again, this time at Arizona, 34-30. Down by 3 late, USC scored a touchdown with 25 seconds to play to get to 2-0. Kedon Slovis passed for 325 yards, with Amon-Ra St. Brown having seven catches for 113 yards.

No. 22 Liberty (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 21 at North Carolina State

For the first time in program history, Liberty is ranked in the AP poll, as the Flames took the No. 25 spot after a 6-0 start to the season. Now at 8-0, the Flames next take on its second ACC opponent in three weeks, this time visiting NC State.

No. 23 Northwestern (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 at Purdue

The Wildcats were the first team among "Others receiving votes" in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Nov. 1. Northwestern's latest win came against Nebraska, where despite getting outgained in total offense (442-317) and first downs (28-15), the Wildcats prevailed 21-13.

Buffalo (2-0)

Next game: Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Bowling Green

The Bulls led Miami (Ohio) by 28 at halftime and cruised to a 42-10 rout. Kyle Vantrease led Buffalo with 353 passing yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Central Michigan (2-0)

Next game: Wednesday, Nov. 18 vs. Western Michigan

CMU scored the first 33 points against Northern Illinois in a dominant 40-10 win. Central Michigan ran the ball 42 times for 237 yards, while NIU had only 74 rushing yards.

Colorado (2-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Arizona State

Colorado won another close game, this time 35-32 at Stanford. QB Sam Noyer passed for two touchdowns and ran for another pair in the win. Running back Jarek Broussaard rushed for 121 yards.

Kent State (2-0)

Next game: Tuesday, Nov. 17 vs. Akron

The Golden Flashes easily defeated Bowling Green, 62-24. QB Dustin Crum had 271 passing yards with four touchdowns as Kent State compiled 667 yards. Kent State never trailed and led 38-10 at halftime.

Nevada (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. New Mexico

The Wolf Pack trailed by 9 in the first quarter but then closed by scoring the final 34 points to win big against Utah State, 34-9. Nevada QB Carson Strong passed for 411 yards and three touchdowns

Purdue (2-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Northwestern

Purdue's next game was supposed to be Week 10 at Wisconsin, but the game has been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak. The Boilermakers won their first two games by four points against Iowa, then by seven at Illinois.

San Jose State (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. UNLV

San Jose State looks to get to 4-0 against UNLV in Week 11 after beating San Diego State.

Washington State (1-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Oregon

Thanks to running back Deon McIntosh and wide receiver Travell Harris, Washington State never relinquished its lead against Oregon State in its season opener. The pair recorded more than 100 yards of offense each in the 38-28 victory.

Western Michigan (2-0)

Next game: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Central Michigan

The Broncos shocked Toledo in their most recent game, scoring two touchdowns in the final minute to escape with a 41-38 win. WMU QB Kaleb Eleby scored five total touchdowns in the win.