Here is the 2020 Big Ten college football schedule. The conference is playing an eight-game conference-only schedule, followed by the first-ever Champions Week. During that Dec. 19 Champions Week, a school from one division will match up with a school from the other division.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. You can get live scores for every game on NCAA.com's scoreboard here.

2020 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, matchups

Friday, Nov. 20

Purdue at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

Michigan State at Maryland | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Illinois at Nebraska | 12 p.m. | FS1

Iowa at Penn State | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Michigan at Rutgers | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: Schedules, updates related to COVID-19

Friday, Nov. 27

Nebraska at Iowa | 1 p.m. | FOX

Saturday, Nov. 28

Penn State at Michigan

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Ohio State at Illinois

Northwestern at Michigan State

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ohio State at Michigan State

Maryland at Michigan

Northwestern at Minnesota

Indiana at Wisconsin

Iowa at Illinois

Penn State at Rutgers

Nebraska at Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 12

Michigan at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

Wisconsin at Iowa

Michigan State at Penn State

Minnesota at Nebraska

Illinois at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana

Rutgers at Maryland

Dec. 19

Big Ten Champions Week — East vs. West

The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020

2020 Big Ten football scores

Friday, Oct. 23

No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7

Saturday, Oct. 24

Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27

No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17

Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 (OT)

Purdue 24, Iowa 20

No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24

Northwestern 43, Maryland 3

Friday, Oct. 30

Maryland 45, Minnesota 44 (OT)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

Northwestern 21, Iowa 20

No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21

No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25

Saturday, Nov. 7

Iowa 49, Michigan State 7

Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13

No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21

Maryland 35, Penn State 19

Minnesota 41, Illinois 14

No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27

Purdue at Wisconsin — CANCELED

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa 35, Minnesota 7

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0

Nebraska 30, Penn State 23

Illinois 23, Rutgers 20

No. 23 Northwestern 27, Purdue 20

No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11

No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland — CANCELED