LSU's Week 11 game against Alabama has been postponed. The Tigers had a scheduled bye in Week 10 following a 2-3 start to the season. LSU last played on Saturday, Oct. 31 — a 48-11 loss to Auburn.

LSU is scheduled to play next in Week 12 at Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Tigers hoped to defend their national championship during the 2020 college football season. LSU won their fourth title by going 15-0 with a historic offense and a dominating effort down the stretch, beating seven ranked opponents by an average of 15.4 points while outscoring teams 142-63 between the SEC Championship and its two CFP games.

Here is the complete 2020 LSU football schedule, including opponents, results and players to watch.

2020 LSU football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here is the full, detailed schedule for LSU's 2020 football season, with results.

LSU 2020 Schedule OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION RESULT Mississippi State Saturday, Sept. 26 3:30 p.m CBS Baton Rouge, LA L, 44-34 at Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 3 7:30 p.m. SECN Nashville, TN W, 41-7 at Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10 12 p.m. SEC ALT Columbia, MO L, 45-41 South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 24 7 p.m. ESPN Baton Rouge, LA W, 52-24 at Auburn Saturday, Oct. 31 3:30 p.m. CBS Auburn, AL L, 48-11 Alabama Saturday, Nov. 14 PPD PPD Baton Rouge, LA PPD at Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 21 12 p.m. SEC Network Fayetteville, AR TBD at Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 28 TBD College Station, TX TBD Mississippi Saturday, Dec. 5 TBD Baton Rouge, LA TBD at Florida * Saturday, Dec. 12 TBD Gainesville, FL TBD

* Tentative makeup date following Oct. 17 postponement.

Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all games, dates and times are subject to change.

2019 results

The Tigers went 15-0 last year, beating Clemson 42-25 in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Here’s what happened in every game of LSU's 2019 schedule:

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION RESULT SCORE Georgia Southern Saturday, Aug. 31 Baton Rouge, LA W 55-3 Texas Saturday, Sept. 7 Austin, TX W 45-38 Northwestern State Saturday, Sept. 14 Baton Rouge, LA W 65-14 Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 21 Nashville, TN W 66-38 Utah State Saturday, Oct. 5 Baton Rouge, LA W 42-6 Florida Saturday, Oct. 12 Baton Rouge, LA W 42-28 Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 19 Starkville, MS W 36-13 Auburn Saturday, Oct. 26 Baton Rouge, LA W 23-20 Alabama Saturday, Nov. 9 Tuscaloosa, AL W 46-41 Mississippi Saturday, Nov.16 Oxford, MS W 58-37 Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 23 Baton Rouge, LA W 56-20 Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 30 Baton Rouge, LA W 50-7 Georgia (SEC Championship) Saturday, Dec. 7 Atlanta, GA W 37-10 Oklahoma Saturday, Dec. 28 Atlanta, GA W 63-28 Clemson Monday, Jan. 13 New Orleans, LA W 42-25

Top returning players

How do you follow up the record-shattering championship season Joe Burrow put together at LSU? I certainly have no idea but quarterback Myles Brennan will give it a try. Brennan has only seen the field in relief since coming to Baton Rouge in 2017. Last season, the redshirt sophomore made 10 appearances and threw for 353 yards and a touchdown while completing 24 of 40 passes.

Quarterback isn't the only position that's going to look a lot different at LSU this year. Justin Jefferson and Thaddeus Moss turned pro while Ja'Marr Chase opted out of the season, leaving the Tigers without three of their top four pass catchers from a year ago. Terrace Marshall Jr. will likely step in as the Tigers' top target after piling up 671 yards and 13 touchdowns on 46 catches in 2019. While the scoring may take a step back, his reception and yard totals could see an increase.

Derek Stingley Jr. will garner most of the defensive attention in Baton Rouge after a strong freshman campaign. The defensive back took college football by storm, recording six interceptions and 15 pass breakups while starting all 15 games for LSU. Stingley unanimously won SEC Newcomer of the Year and was named a consensus All-America selection.

Preseason ranking

LSU sits at No. 4 in our preseason Top 25. Here’s the breakdown:

4. LSU

Yes, Heisman winner Joe Burrow is headed to the NFL after a historic senior season, with Myles Brennan possibly taking over for head coach Ed Orgeron. Plus Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase will be back in Death Valley. However, LSU will lose DC Dave Aranda, who's left to become the Baylor head coach.

2020-21 College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff era is entering its seventh season in the 2020-21 season. LSU won the national championship in its inaugural appearance, outscoring Oklahoma and Clemson 105-53 in its CFP semifinal and championship games. Can the Tigers make a run at back-to-back CFP trips or will another contender emerge from the SEC?

Here are the dates and sites for the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP national championship.

When are the College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 1, 2021. One semifinal is the Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. The other semifinal is the Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

When is the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship is a bit later in 2021. The two winners of the semifinals will meet on the second Monday of January in Miami on Jan. 11, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

YEAR (of game) GAME 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2021-2024 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8