2020 DII football schedule: Dates, times, matchups

Here is the 2020 Division II college football schedule and game times for every contest scheduled through Saturday, Nov. 21.
This story will continue to be updated throughout the season. Click or tap here for the complete guide to DII football in 2020.
All times Eastern. All schedules subject to change.
Week 9
Saturday, Nov. 21
Pittsburg State 42, West Texas A&M 28
2020 DII college football scores
Week 1
Saturday, Sept. 26
Angelo State 21, West Texas A&M 10
Week 2
Saturday, Oct. 3
Stephen F. Austin 34, West Texas A&M 6
Week 3
Saturday, Oct. 10
Colorado Mesa 10, Chadron State 7 (OT)
South Dakota Mines 34, Black Hills State 17
Week 4
Saturday, Oct. 17
Colorado Mesa 56, Black Hills State 7
Stephen F. Austin 31, Angelo State 12
Chadron State 41, South Dakota Mines 25
Week 5
Saturday, Oct. 24
South Dakota Mines 24, Colorado Mesa 9
West Texas A&M 34, Angelo State 27
Week 6
Saturday, Oct. 31
Nebraska-Kearney 31, Pittsburg State 26
Stephen F. Austin 64, Western Colorado 7
Central Arkansas 52, Missouri Western 10
Chadron State 37, South Dakota Mines 22
West Texas A&M 56, North American 0
Week 7
Saturday, Nov. 7
Nebraska-Kearney 45, Chadron State 35
Angelo State 34, Abilene Christian 21
Pittsburg State 20, Missouri Western 7
Week 8
Saturday, Nov. 14
Stephen F. Austin 26, Pittsburg State 7
DII football championship information
While teams can participate in a fall football season, there will not be a DII football championship in 2020. The Division II Presidents Council announced on Aug. 5 that all seven DII fall championships are canceled.
Here is the recent history of the DII football championship:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|West Florida
|48-40
|Minnesota State
|McKinney, Tex.
|2018
|Valdosta State
|49-47
|Ferris State
|McKinney, Tex.
|2017
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|37-27
|West Florida
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2016
|Northwest Missouri State
|29-3
|North Alabama
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2015
|Northwest Missouri State
|34-7
|Shepherd
|Kansas City, Kan.