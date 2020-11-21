FOOTBALL:

Who did Lee Corso pick on ESPN's College GameDay today?

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Lee Corso has been many things — a college football coach, Burt Reynolds' college roommate and America’s favorite college football lovin’ crazy grandfather on ESPN GameDay where he makes his 'headgear picks' each week on location during College Football Saturday.

A new season is here, and we will be tracking all of Corso's picks right here. The coronavirus pandemic won't allow for the usual crowds, but the ESPN crew still plans on traveling to gameday locations, starting Sept. 12.

Below, we've also included a history of all of Corso's picks from 2018 and 2019.

Track all of Corso's 2020 picks below:

Week 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Corso failed to predict the correct Masters winner last week, but he's still a perfect 9-0 in college football headgear picks this season. He'll look to get the streak up to 10 with his choice of Oklahoma over Oklahoma State.

Week 11: Augusta National Golf Club (Masters)

College GameDay was live at Augusta National Golf Club in Week 11 in honor of Masters Week. So, naturally, this week's headgear pick wasn't for a college football game, but for who would win the Masters. Corso took Brooks Koepka to take the Green Jacket.

Week 10: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Corso pointed out that it's been 43 years since Notre Dame beat Clemson. That didn't lead him away from picking the Fighting Irish over the top-ranked Tigers in this top-4 matchup.

Week 9: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Corso picked No. 3 Ohio State to top No. 18 Penn State in a premiere Halloween night showdown. The coach hasn't lost a headgear pick yet, entering Week 9.

Week 8: Minnesota vs. Michigan

With the Big Ten back in play, GameDay was in Minneapolis for Week 8 ahead of No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 21 Minnesota. Corso went with the Wolverines.

Week 7: Alabama vs. Georgia

Corso not only donned an elephant head in his pick of Alabama over Georgia — he then stepped onto a giant (fake) elephant set up in his Orlando backyard.

Week 6: Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.)

No. 1 Clemson was Corso's choice in Week 6, marking the first time he went against Miami in three headgear pick opportunities this year.

Week 5: Georgia vs. Auburn

Corso picked Georgia ahead of its 125th all-time meeting with SEC rival Auburn. Part of his rationale? Corso claimed that Auburn doesn't allow him to wear the school's mascot head. "I've got no other choice."

Week 4: Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida State

Corso went with Miami for the second straight week, picking the Canes over rival Florida State.

Week 3: Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.)

Ahead of the only ranked matchup of the weekend, Corso rocked the head of Sebastian the Ibis, picking Miami to beat host Louisville.

Week 2: Wake Forest vs. Clemson

For his first headgear pick of the season, Corso went against host Wake Forest in favor of preseason No. 1 Clemson.

Week 1: Bristol, Connecticut (ESPN Studios)

The GameDay crew didn't hit the road for Week 1 of the 2020 season, but they still made their picks for Saturday's top games, as well as Monday night's BYU-Navy Labor Day matchup. There was no headgear pick this week, but Corso did reveal his CFP predictions: Alabama beating Clemson in the title game, with Notre Dame and Oklahoma also making the semifinals.

Track all of Corso's 2019 picks below:

College Football Playoff semifinals: LSU vs. Oklahoma — Ohio State vs. Clemson

Lee Corso and the College Gameday crew didn't have the usual crowd behind them but that didn't stop them from making their picks for the College Football Playoff semifinals. Corso went with LSU and put on the headgear of Ohio State to set up a projected LSU vs. Ohio State national championship. 

Week 16: Army vs. Navy

Ahead of the 120th all-time meeting between Army and Navy, Corso chose the Midshipmen to snap a three-year losing streak against the Black Knights.

Week 15: LSU vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)

The GameDay crew was in Atlanta ahead of the SEC Championship between LSU and Georgia. After a little hesitation, Corso asked for the Tiger head.

Week 14: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

GameDay was in Minneapolis this week and Corso went with the home team. Minnesota over Wisconsin.

Week 13: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Corso went with the Buckeyes for the noon game in Columbus.

Week 12: Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Corso faked out the Waco crowd before ultimately going with the Baylor Bears at home.

Week 11: LSU vs. Alabama

Corso went against his preseason hunch and donned the Tiger head to the dismay of the Alabama faithful. 

Week 10: SMU vs. Memphis

Corso had the home crowd going for a bit.... only to reverse course and pick the Mustangs, with Jerry "The King" Lawler by his side.

Week 9 - South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State

Corso went with Corso the Bison, picking North Dakota State on the road against South Dakota State.

Week 8 - Penn State vs. Michigan

Corso excited the Happy Valley crowd, going with Penn State over visitor Michigan ahead of Saturday night's White Out game.

Week 7 - LSU vs. Florida

Florida made its second-straight appearance on GameDay, but Corso didn't go with the Gators twice in a row, donning a tiger head instead.

Week 6 - Auburn vs. Florida

Two top-10 teams square off in Gainesville, Florida as the Auburn Tigers visit the Gators. College GameDay was there, and Lee Corso picked the Gators.

Week 5 - Nebraska vs. Ohio State

The Buckeyes are in Lincoln, Nebraska this week to take on the Cornhuskers. Gameday is there, and so is Lee Corso, who went with Ohio State. 

Week 4 - Georgia vs. Notre Dame

It was the second time Notre Dame and Georgia played in the past three years and Gameday was in Athens, Georgia, to highlight the matchup. Corso, once again, went with the home team. UGA is the pick.  

Week 3 - Iowa vs. Iowa State

It was Gameday's first time in Ames, Iowa, and Corso went with the home team. Iowa State is the pick in this in-state rivalry game. 

Week 2 - Texas vs. LSU

With GameDay in Austin, TX, Corso went with the higher-ranked Tigers in the No. 6 vs. No. 9 matchup.

Week 1 - Auburn vs Oregon

From Fort Worth, TX, Corso went with his favorite headgear and picked the Oregon Ducks.

Week 1- Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

After sharing a Shakespeare quote, Corso picked No. 1 Clemson against fellow ACC foe Georgia Tech.

Week 1 - Miami vs. Florida

Corso's first headgear pick of the year — from Disney World in Orlando — went to Florida.

Here are all of Corso's picks for the 2018 season:

In 16 picks during the 2018 season, Corso went 9-7 with his headgear picks. He started the season 3-0, and finished by correctly calling Clemson's championship win, but the middle of the year was a rough patch. 

Here's every Corso pick from last year:

CFP National Championship Game - Alabama vs. Clemson

In the final game of the 2018 season, Corso went with the upset and picked the Clemson Tigers to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Week 15 - Army vs. Navy

In Philadelphia for the 119th edition of the Army-Navy game, Corso sided with the Midshipmen. Corso was a defensive backs coach at Navy from 1966-68.

Week 14 - Alabama vs. Georgia - SEC Championship

In Atlanta, Corso picked the Tide to beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. 

Week 13 - Ohio State vs. Michigan 

At Ohio State, Corso went with Michigan for rivalry week. 

Week 12 - UCF vs. Cincinnati 

In sunny Florida, Corso, dressed as a larger-than-life Knight, picked UCF to beat the Bearcats.

Week 11- Boston College vs. Clemson

On a chilly Boston area morning, Corso picked Clemson.

Week 10 - LSU vs. Alabama 

In Baton Rouge, Corso teased the crowd by playing the LSU fight song, but in the end he picked the Tide. 

Week 9 - Georgia vs. Florida

Rocking the Gator head, Corso chose Florida to knock off SEC rival Georgia in Jacksonville.

Week 8 - Oregon vs. Washington State 

In Pullman, Corso picked the Cougars to beat the Ducks.

Week 7 - Wisconsin vs. Michigan

In Ann Arbor, Corso picked the Badgers to come away with the upset in the Big House.

Week 6- Oklahoma vs. Texas 

At GameDay in Dallas this week, Corso picked Oklahoma. 

Week 5 - Penn State vs. Ohio State 

At GameDay in Happy Valley this week, Corso picked Penn State.

Week 4 - Stanford vs. Oregon

At GameDay in Eugene, Corso picked the Ducks, and held a live duck. 

Week 3 - Ohio State vs. TCU

Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye head gear in Week 3, picking Ohio State to defeat TCU.

Week 2 - Clemson vs. Texas A&M 

In Week 2, Corso picked the road team Clemson, and put on a Tiger head. 

Week 1 - Notre Dame vs. Michigan 

In Week 1, Corso wore a Hunchback of Notre Dame outfit (?)....and picked Notre Dame. 

