Here is the 2020 Big Ten college football schedule. The conference is playing an eight-game conference-only schedule, followed by the first-ever Champions Week. During that Dec. 19 Champions Week, a school from one division will match up with a school from the other division.
Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. You can get live scores for every game on NCAA.com's scoreboard here.
2020 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, matchups
Saturday, Nov. 21
No. 3 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Indiana 35
Illinois 41, Nebraska 23
Iowa 41, Penn State 21
No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7
Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 (3OT)
Michigan State at Maryland — CANCELED
Friday, Nov. 27
Nebraska at Iowa | 1 p.m. | FOX
Saturday, Nov. 28
Penn State at Michigan | 12 p.m. | ABC
Ohio State at Illinois | 12 p.m. | FS1
Minnesota at Wisconsin | 2 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Northwestern at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Rutgers at Purdue | 4 p.m. | FS1
Maryland at Indiana
Saturday, Dec. 5
Ohio State at Michigan State
Maryland at Michigan
Northwestern at Minnesota
Indiana at Wisconsin
Iowa at Illinois
Penn State at Rutgers
Nebraska at Purdue
Saturday, Dec. 12
Michigan at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
Wisconsin at Iowa
Michigan State at Penn State
Minnesota at Nebraska
Illinois at Northwestern
Purdue at Indiana
Rutgers at Maryland
Dec. 19
Big Ten Champions Week — East vs. West
The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020
2020 Big Ten football scores
Friday, Oct. 23
No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7
Saturday, Oct. 24
Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27
No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17
Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 (OT)
Purdue 24, Iowa 20
No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24
Northwestern 43, Maryland 3
Friday, Oct. 30
Maryland 45, Minnesota 44 (OT)
Saturday, Oct. 31
Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
Northwestern 21, Iowa 20
No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21
No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25
Saturday, Nov. 7
Iowa 49, Michigan State 7
Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21
Maryland 35, Penn State 19
Minnesota 41, Illinois 14
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27
Purdue at Wisconsin — CANCELED
Friday, Nov. 13
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0
Nebraska 30, Penn State 23
Illinois 23, Rutgers 20
No. 23 Northwestern 27, Purdue 20
No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11
No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland — CANCELED