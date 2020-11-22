Below is the 2020 Pac-12 football schedule. The conference is playing a seven-game conference-only schedule, followed by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game. The weekend of Dec. 18-19 will feature the championship.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. For any updates, look to the scoreboard here.

2020 Pac-12 football schedule: Dates, matchups

Nov. 21

No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35

Oregon State 31, Cal 27

Washington 44, Arizona 27

No. 20 USC 33, Utah 17

Arizona State at Colorado — CANCELED

Washington State at Stanford — CANCELED

Nov. 27

Stanford at Cal | 4:30 p.m. | FOX

Oregon at Oregon State | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Washington at Washington State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 28

Arizona at UCLA

Colorado at USC

Utah at Arizona State

Dec. 4

Washington State at USC

Dec. 5

Colorado at Arizona

UCLA at Arizona State

Stanford at Washington

Oregon at Cal

Oregon State at Utah

Dec. 11

Arizona State at Arizona

Utah at Colorado

Dec. 12

Cal at Washington State

Oregon State at Stanford

USC at UCLA

Washington at Oregon

Dec. 18

Pac-12 Football Championship Game

Dec. 19

TBD at TBD

TBD at TBD

TBD at TBD

TBD at TBD

TBD at TBD

2020 Pac-12 football schedule: Scores, results

Nov. 7

No. 20 USC 28, Arizona State 27

Colorado 48, UCLA 42

No. 12 Oregon 35, Stanford 14

Washington State 38, Oregon State 28

Washington at Cal — CANCELED

Arizona at Utah — CANCELED

Nov. 14

No. 20 USC 34, Arizona 30

Colorado 35, Stanford 32

No. 11 Oregon 43, Washington State 29

Washington 27, Oregon State 21

Cal at Arizona State — CANCELED

Utah at UCLA — CANCELED

Nov. 15

UCLA 34, Cal 10