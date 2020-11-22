Below is the 2020 Pac-12 football schedule. The conference is playing a seven-game conference-only schedule, followed by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game. The weekend of Dec. 18-19 will feature the championship.
Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. For any updates, look to the scoreboard here.
2020 Pac-12 football schedule: Dates, matchups
Nov. 21
No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35
Oregon State 31, Cal 27
Washington 44, Arizona 27
No. 20 USC 33, Utah 17
Arizona State at Colorado — CANCELED
Washington State at Stanford — CANCELED
LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: Schedules, updates related to COVID-19
Nov. 27
Stanford at Cal | 4:30 p.m. | FOX
Oregon at Oregon State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Washington at Washington State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Nov. 28
Arizona at UCLA
Colorado at USC
Utah at Arizona State
Dec. 4
Washington State at USC
Dec. 5
Colorado at Arizona
UCLA at Arizona State
Stanford at Washington
Oregon at Cal
Oregon State at Utah
Dec. 11
Arizona State at Arizona
Utah at Colorado
Dec. 12
Cal at Washington State
Oregon State at Stanford
USC at UCLA
Washington at Oregon
Dec. 18
Pac-12 Football Championship Game
Dec. 19
TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD
TBD at TBD
🚨 ANNOUNCED 🚨 The 2020 #Pac12FB Schedule‼️🏈— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 3, 2020
More info ➡️ https://t.co/is8iNnKAn8#BackThePac pic.twitter.com/EztU2bMgZe
2020 Pac-12 football schedule: Scores, results
Nov. 7
No. 20 USC 28, Arizona State 27
Colorado 48, UCLA 42
No. 12 Oregon 35, Stanford 14
Washington State 38, Oregon State 28
Washington at Cal — CANCELED
Arizona at Utah — CANCELED
Nov. 14
No. 20 USC 34, Arizona 30
Colorado 35, Stanford 32
No. 11 Oregon 43, Washington State 29
Washington 27, Oregon State 21
Cal at Arizona State — CANCELED
Utah at UCLA — CANCELED