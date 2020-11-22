The 2020 college football season is heading into Week 13. Week 12 featured No. 3 Ohio State surviving against then-No. 9 Indiana, 42-35 and No. 7 Cincinnati beating UCF, 36-33, in the AAC. Week 13 matchups are highlighted by No. 2 Notre Dame taking on No. 25 North Carolina in the ACC, and the Iron Bowl as No. 1 Alabama will face rival No. 22 Auburn.

Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 13.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 13

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Friday, Nov. 27

Saturday, Nov. 28

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 13

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Nov. 29. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed Tuesday, Nov. 24.

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Alabama (62) 1,550 1 7-0 2 Notre Dame 1,471 2 8-0 3 Ohio State 1,440 3 4-0 4 Clemson 1,358 4 7-1 5 Texas A&M 1,249 5 5-1 6 Florida 1,223 6 6-1 7 Cincinnati 1,201 7 8-0 8 BYU 1,109 8 9-0 9 Oregon 951 11 3-0 10 Miami (Fla.) 936 12 7-1 11 Northwestern 922 19 5-0 12 Indiana 899 9 4-1 13 Georgia 828 13 5-2 14 Oklahoma 693 18 6-2 15 Iowa State 658 17 6-2 16 Coastal Carolina 622 15 8-0 17 Marshall 542 15 7-0 18 Wisconsin 540 10 2-1 19 Southern Cal 461 20 3-0 20 Texas 321 22 5-2 21 Oklahoma State 289 14 5-2 22 Auburn 259 23 5-2 23 Louisiana 218 24 7-1 24 Tulsa 164 25 5-1 25 North Carolina 108 NR 6-2

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 12

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Thursday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 21