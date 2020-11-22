FOOTBALL:

football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | November 22, 2020

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 13

Week 12 recap: The 5 best college football games

The 2020 college football season is heading into Week 13. Week 12 featured No. 3 Ohio State surviving against then-No. 9 Indiana, 42-35 and No. 7 Cincinnati beating UCF, 36-33, in the AAC. Week 13 matchups are highlighted by No. 2 Notre Dame taking on No. 25 North Carolina in the ACC, and the Iron Bowl as No. 1 Alabama will face rival No. 22 Auburn. 

Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 13.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 13

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Friday, Nov. 27

Saturday, Nov. 28

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 13

Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Nov. 29. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed Tuesday, Nov. 24.

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Alabama (62) 1,550 1 7-0
2 Notre Dame 1,471 2 8-0
3 Ohio State 1,440 3 4-0
4 Clemson 1,358 4 7-1
5 Texas A&M 1,249 5 5-1
6 Florida 1,223 6 6-1
7 Cincinnati 1,201 7 8-0
8 BYU 1,109 8 9-0
9 Oregon 951 11 3-0
10 Miami (Fla.) 936 12 7-1
11 Northwestern 922 19 5-0
12 Indiana 899 9 4-1
13 Georgia 828 13 5-2
14 Oklahoma 693 18 6-2
15 Iowa State 658 17 6-2
16 Coastal Carolina 622 15 8-0
17 Marshall 542 15 7-0
18 Wisconsin 540 10 2-1
19 Southern Cal 461 20 3-0
20 Texas 321 22 5-2
21 Oklahoma State 289 14 5-2
22 Auburn 259 23 5-2
23 Louisiana 218 24 7-1
24 Tulsa 164 25 5-1
25 North Carolina 108 NR 6-2

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 12

Here were last week's Top 25 scores:

Thursday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 21

College football: TV schedule and game times

Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2020-21 season.
2020 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here is Ohio State's full schedule for the 2020 season as the Buckeyes look to make their fourth College Football Playoff appearance.
2020 ACC football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

Here is what you need to know for the 2020 ACC football season schedule, including the matchups as part of the 10-game conference schedule. Notre Dame is eligible for the ACC title game.
