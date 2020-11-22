The 2020 college football season is heading into Week 13. Week 12 featured No. 3 Ohio State surviving against then-No. 9 Indiana, 42-35 and No. 7 Cincinnati beating UCF, 36-33, in the AAC. Week 13 matchups are highlighted by No. 2 Notre Dame taking on No. 25 North Carolina in the ACC, and the Iron Bowl as No. 1 Alabama will face rival No. 22 Auburn.
Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 13.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 13
Friday, Nov. 27
- No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 25 North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas | 12 p.m. | ABC
Saturday, Nov. 28
- No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 3 Ohio State at Illinois | 12 p.m. | FS1
- Pittsburgh at No. 4 Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Kentucky at No. 6 Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 11 Northwestern at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Maryland at No. 12 Indiana | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 13 Georgia at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 14 Oklahoma at West Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 16 Coastal Carolina at Texas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Minnesota at No. 18 Wisconsin | 2 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Colorado at No. 19 USC | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- Texas Tech at No. 21 Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 23 Louisiana at UL Monroe | 3 p.m. | ESPN3
- No. 24 Tulsa at Houston | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 13
Here's the latest AP Poll. The next AP Poll will be released on Sunday, Nov. 29. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed Tuesday, Nov. 24.
|1
|Alabama (62)
|1,550
|1
|7-0
|2
|Notre Dame
|1,471
|2
|8-0
|3
|Ohio State
|1,440
|3
|4-0
|4
|Clemson
|1,358
|4
|7-1
|5
|Texas A&M
|1,249
|5
|5-1
|6
|Florida
|1,223
|6
|6-1
|7
|Cincinnati
|1,201
|7
|8-0
|8
|BYU
|1,109
|8
|9-0
|9
|Oregon
|951
|11
|3-0
|10
|Miami (Fla.)
|936
|12
|7-1
|11
|Northwestern
|922
|19
|5-0
|12
|Indiana
|899
|9
|4-1
|13
|Georgia
|828
|13
|5-2
|14
|Oklahoma
|693
|18
|6-2
|15
|Iowa State
|658
|17
|6-2
|16
|Coastal Carolina
|622
|15
|8-0
|17
|Marshall
|542
|15
|7-0
|18
|Wisconsin
|540
|10
|2-1
|19
|Southern Cal
|461
|20
|3-0
|20
|Texas
|321
|22
|5-2
|21
|Oklahoma State
|289
|14
|5-2
|22
|Auburn
|259
|23
|5-2
|23
|Louisiana
|218
|24
|7-1
|24
|Tulsa
|164
|25
|5-1
|25
|North Carolina
|108
|NR
|6-2
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 12
Here were last week's Top 25 scores:
Thursday, Nov. 19
Saturday, Nov. 21
- No. 1 Alabama 63, Kentucky 3
- No. 3 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Indiana 35
- No. 4 Clemson at Florida State — POSTPONED
- Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M — POSTPONED
- No. 6 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17
- No. 7 Cincinnati 36, UCF 33
- No. 8 BYU 66, North Alabama 14
- No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7
- No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35
- Georgia Tech at No. 12 Miami — POSTPONED
- No. 13 Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24
- No. 18 Oklahoma 41, No. 14 Oklahoma State 13
- No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian State 23
- Charlotte at No. 15 Marshall — POSTPONED
- No. 17 Iowa State 45, Kansas State 0
- No. 20 USC 33, Utah 17
- NC State 15, No. 21 Liberty 14
- No. 22 Texas at Kansas — POSTPONED
- No. 23 Auburn 30, Tennessee 17
- Central Arkansas at No. 24 Louisiana — CANCELED