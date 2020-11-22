Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

NCAA.com is tracking the remaining undefeated college football teams, as more schools and conferences return to play, and as the College Football Playoff gets closer.

Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams, listed in order of their AP poll ranking, then alphabetically.

No. 1 Alabama (7-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Auburn | Full schedule

No trouble for the Tide, as Alabama rocked Kentucky 63-3. Alabama totaled 509 yards and held UK to only 179 in the rout. The Tide again had offensive balance, passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 226 yards and five touchdowns. Rival Auburn is next.

No. 2 Notre Dame (8-0)

Next game: Friday, Nov. 27 at North Carolina | Full schedule

The Fighting Irish didn't have a slump after beating then-No. 1 Clemson, as they beat Boston College 45-31. Ian Book had 283 passing yards and led the team with 85 rushing yards while scoring five total touchdowns. Notre Dame picked up 557 yards.

No. 3 Ohio State (4-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 at Illinois | Full schedule

Ohio State survived Indiana, 42-35, in a top-10 matchup in Week 12, despite Justin Fields' first three picks of the year. Fields finished 18-of-30 with three total touchdowns, three interceptions and 378 all-purpose yards while leading rusher Master Teague III scored twice.

No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 at Temple

The Bearcats trailed by 11 early but ended up holding on for a 36-33 win at UCF. Cincinnati's offense starred in this one, posting 482 yards as QB Desmond Ridder threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more touchdowns on the ground.

No. 8 BYU (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. San Diego State

BYU routed FCS North Alabama, 66-14. Tyler Allgeier and Miles Davis each rushed for a pair of touchdowns while quarterback Zach Wilson finished 10-of-16 with four passing scores. BYU's only remaining scheduled game, as of Nov. 21, is a matchup with San Diego State on Dec. 12.

No. 11 Oregon (3-0)

Next game: Friday, Nov. 27 at Oregon State

Tyler Shough helped the Ducks avoid the upset in a 38-35 win against UCLA. Though Oregon surrendered 462 yards, it also forced four turnovers. Offensively, Shough passed for 334 yards and three scores. The Ducks face Oregon State next.

No. 15 Coastal Carolina (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 at Texas State

The Chanticleers remained perfect with a 34-23 win against Appalachian State. Coastal Carolina led 21-20 entering the fourth quarter, then scored twice while holding App State to a single field goal to close it out. This marked CCU's first-ever head-to-head win over the Mountaineers.

No. 15 Marshall (7-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Rice

The Thundering Herd once again won convincingly in a 42-14 blowout against Middle Tennessee State. Marshall's most notable win to date is a 17-7 win against then-No. 23 Appalachian State.

No. 19 Northwestern (5-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 at Michigan State

The Wildcats outlasted No. 10 Wisconsin in a defensive battle, 17-7, to pick up a huge win in the Big Ten West. The Badgers outgained Northwestern by 103 yards, but the Wildcats intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles.

No. 20 Southern California (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Colorado

The Trojans took down Utah 33-17 on the road. After two comeback victories to start the season, the Trojans moved past the Utes with a lot less drama. Kedon Slovis threw for two touchdowns and completed 24-of-35 passes for 264 yards. But, it was USC's defense that shined in the win, forcing five turnovers.

Buffalo (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Kent State

The Bulls cruised to another win again, leading by 32 points at halftime before defeating Bowling Green 42-17. Running back Jaret Patterson rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns — a school record and the most rushing yards in a game this season.

Colorado (2-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 at USC

Colorado won another close game, this time 35-32 at Stanford. QB Sam Noyer passed for two touchdowns and ran for another pair in the win. Running back Jarek Broussaard rushed for 121 yards.

Kent State (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 at Buffalo

The Golden Flashes routed Akron, 69-35, in their latest win. The game was tied at 28 before Kent State took over. QB Dustin Crum had 348 passing yards and 104 rushing yards while scoring five total touchdowns.

Nevada (5-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 at Hawai'i

The Wolf Pack scored the final 10 points in the game to defeat San Diego State, 26-21. Carson Strong's 50-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs gave Nevada the lead for good early in the fourth quarter.

San Jose State (4-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 at Boise State

San Jose State cruised to a 34-17 win over UNLV in its last game. The Spartans were scheduled to play Fresno State on Nov. 21, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

Washington (2-0)

Next game: Friday, Nov. 27 at Washington State

Washington scored the first 37 points in the game to easily defeat Arizona 44-27. The Huskies were almost even on passing yards (239) and rushing yards (233). Running back Richard Newton needed only eight carries to rush for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Western Michigan (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Northern Illinois

The Broncos outscored Central Michigan 52-44 to win again. WMU picked up 628 yards, with QB Kaleb Eleby passing for 382 yards and five touchdowns. WR D'Wayne Eskridge had four catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns.