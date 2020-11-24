🏀Hoops:

NCAA.com | November 25, 2020

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 13

CFP Rankings breakdown: Alabama, Notre Dame lead as Cincinnati posts record ranking

The 2020 college football season is heading into Week 13 — the first week with College Football Playoff rankings this season. Week 13 matchups are highlighted by No. 2 Notre Dame taking on No. 19 North Carolina in the ACC, and the Iron Bowl as No. 1 Alabama will face rival No. 22 Auburn. 

Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 13.

NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Friday, Nov. 27

Saturday, Nov. 28

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 13

Here's the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season. The next CFP Poll will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 1

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD
1 Alabama 7-0
2 Notre Dame 8-0
3 Clemson 7-1
4 Ohio State 4-0
5 Texas A&M 5-1
6 Florida 6-1
7 Cincinnati 8-0
8 Northwestern 5-0
9 Georgia 5-2
10 Miami (FL) 7-1
11 Oklahoma 6-2
12 Indiana 4-1
13 Iowa State 6-2
14 BYU 9-0
15 Oregon 3-0
16 Wisconsin 2-1
17 Texas 5-2
18 USC 3-0
19 North Carolina 6-2
20 Coastal Carolina 8-0
21 Marshall 7-0
22 Auburn 5-2
23 Oklahoma State 5-2
24 Iowa 3-2
25 Tulsa 5-1

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 12

Here were last week's Top 25 scores. These were AP rankings:

Thursday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 21

