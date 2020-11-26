TRENDING:

👀 What to watch in Week 13 of college football

Full CFB schedule

13 lessons learned from the first 48 hours of CBB's return

College hoops scores
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | November 26, 2020

2020 Pac-12 football schedule: Dates, matchups

CFP Rankings breakdown: Alabama, Notre Dame lead as Cincinnati posts record ranking

Below is the 2020 Pac-12 football schedule. The conference is playing a seven-game conference-only schedule, followed by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game. The weekend of Dec. 18-19 will feature the championship.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. For any updates, look to the scoreboard here.

2020 Pac-12 football schedule: Dates, matchups

Nov. 27

Stanford at Cal | 4 p.m. | FOX
No. 15 Oregon at Oregon State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 28

Colorado at No. 18 USC — CANCELED
Utah at Washington | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Arizona at UCLA | 8 p.m. | FOX
San Diego State at Colorado | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: Schedules, updates related to COVID-19

Dec. 4

Washington State at USC | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Dec. 5

Colorado at Arizona
UCLA at Arizona State
Stanford at Washington
Oregon at Cal
Oregon State at Utah

Dec. 11

Arizona State at Arizona
Utah at Colorado

Dec. 12

Cal at Washington State
Oregon State at Stanford
USC at UCLA
Washington at Oregon

2020 Pac-12 football schedule: Scores, results

Nov. 7

No. 20 USC 28, Arizona State 27
Colorado 48, UCLA 42
No. 12 Oregon 35, Stanford 14
Washington State 38, Oregon State 28
Washington at Cal — CANCELED
Arizona at Utah — CANCELED

Nov. 14

No. 20 USC 34, Arizona 30
Colorado 35, Stanford 32
No. 11 Oregon 43, Washington State 29
Washington 27, Oregon State 21 
Cal at Arizona State — CANCELED
Utah at UCLA — CANCELED

Nov. 15

UCLA  34, Cal 10

Nov. 21

No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35
Oregon State 31, Cal 27
Washington 44, Arizona 27
No. 20 USC 33, Utah 17 
Arizona State at Colorado — CANCELED
Washington State at Stanford — CANCELED

How different the world becomes for some schools between their football and basketball seasons

The difference a shape makes can mean a whole world of a difference when it comes to schools' football and basketball programs.
READ MORE

Every member of DI men's basketball's 50-40-90 club (since 1993)

Here are the ten players that've joined college basketball's 50-40-90 club since the 1992-93 season.
READ MORE

The college careers of the last 10 No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks, ranked

These are the college careers of the last 10 No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners