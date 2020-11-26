The 2020 college football season is heading into Week 13 — the first week with College Football Playoff rankings this season. Week 13 matchups are highlighted by No. 2 Notre Dame taking on No. 19 North Carolina in the ACC, and the Iron Bowl as No. 1 Alabama will face rival No. 22 Auburn.

Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 13.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 13

NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Friday, Nov. 27

Saturday, Nov. 28

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 13

Here's the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season. The next CFP Poll will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 1

RANK SCHOOL RECORD 1 Alabama 7-0 2 Notre Dame 8-0 3 Clemson 7-1 4 Ohio State 4-0 5 Texas A&M 5-1 6 Florida 6-1 7 Cincinnati 8-0 8 Northwestern 5-0 9 Georgia 5-2 10 Miami (FL) 7-1 11 Oklahoma 6-2 12 Indiana 4-1 13 Iowa State 6-2 14 BYU 9-0 15 Oregon 3-0 16 Wisconsin 2-1 17 Texas 5-2 18 USC 3-0 19 North Carolina 6-2 20 Coastal Carolina 8-0 21 Marshall 7-0 22 Auburn 5-2 23 Oklahoma State 5-2 24 Iowa 3-2 25 Tulsa 5-1

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 12

Here were last week's Top 25 scores. These were AP rankings:

Thursday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 21