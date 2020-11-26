The 2020 college football season is heading into Week 13 — the first week with College Football Playoff rankings this season. Week 13 matchups are highlighted by No. 2 Notre Dame taking on No. 19 North Carolina in the ACC, and the Iron Bowl as No. 1 Alabama will face rival No. 22 Auburn.
Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 13.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 13
NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings
Friday, Nov. 27
- No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 19 North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 13 Iowa State at No. 17 Texas | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 15 Oregon at Oregon State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Nebraska at No. 24 Iowa | 1 p.m. | FOX
Saturday, Nov. 28
- No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- Pittsburgh at No. 3 Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 4 Ohio State at Illinois | 12 p.m. | FS1
- LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Kentucky at No. 6 Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple — CANCELED
- No. 8 Northwestern at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 9 Georgia at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia — POSTPONED
- Maryland at No. 12 Indiana | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- Minnesota at No. 16 Wisconsin — CANCELED
- Colorado at No. 18 USC — CANCELED
- No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Texas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Texas Tech at No. 23 Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 25 Tulsa at Houston — POSTPONED
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 13
Here's the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season. The next CFP Poll will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 1
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|1
|Alabama
|7-0
|2
|Notre Dame
|8-0
|3
|Clemson
|7-1
|4
|Ohio State
|4-0
|5
|Texas A&M
|5-1
|6
|Florida
|6-1
|7
|Cincinnati
|8-0
|8
|Northwestern
|5-0
|9
|Georgia
|5-2
|10
|Miami (FL)
|7-1
|11
|Oklahoma
|6-2
|12
|Indiana
|4-1
|13
|Iowa State
|6-2
|14
|BYU
|9-0
|15
|Oregon
|3-0
|16
|Wisconsin
|2-1
|17
|Texas
|5-2
|18
|USC
|3-0
|19
|North Carolina
|6-2
|20
|Coastal Carolina
|8-0
|21
|Marshall
|7-0
|22
|Auburn
|5-2
|23
|Oklahoma State
|5-2
|24
|Iowa
|3-2
|25
|Tulsa
|5-1
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 12
Here were last week's Top 25 scores. These were AP rankings:
Thursday, Nov. 19
Saturday, Nov. 21
- No. 1 Alabama 63, Kentucky 3
- No. 3 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Indiana 35
- No. 4 Clemson at Florida State — POSTPONED
- Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M — POSTPONED
- No. 6 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17
- No. 7 Cincinnati 36, UCF 33
- No. 8 BYU 66, North Alabama 14
- No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7
- No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35
- Georgia Tech at No. 12 Miami — POSTPONED
- No. 13 Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24
- No. 18 Oklahoma 41, No. 14 Oklahoma State 13
- No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian State 23
- Charlotte at No. 15 Marshall — POSTPONED
- No. 17 Iowa State 45, Kansas State 0
- No. 20 USC 33, Utah 17
- NC State 15, No. 21 Liberty 14
- No. 22 Texas at Kansas — POSTPONED
- No. 23 Auburn 30, Tennessee 17
- Central Arkansas at No. 24 Louisiana — CANCELED