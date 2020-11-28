Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

NCAA.com is tracking the remaining undefeated college football teams, as more schools and conferences return to play, and as the College Football Playoff gets closer.

Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams, listed in order of their AP poll ranking, then alphabetically.

No. 1 Alabama (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 5 at LSU | Full schedule

After losing to rival Auburn a year ago, the Tide left not doubt this time. Heisman contender Mac Jones went 18-for-26 for 302 yards and five touchdowns, throwing two touchdowns two both DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III. The Alabama defense picked off two Bo Nix passes.

No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Syracuse | Full schedule

The Fighting Irish traded punches with North Carolina in Week 13, trailing 7-0, 14-7 and 17-14 in the first half, but matching UNC's scores both times. But Notre Dame scored the game's final 17 points to win 31-17 with running back Kyren Williams's touchdown in the final minutes putting the finishing touches on an impressive win for the Irish.

No. 4 Ohio State (4-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 5 at Michigan State | Full schedule

Ohio State survived Indiana, 42-35, in a top-10 matchup in Week 12, despite Justin Fields' first three picks of the year. Fields finished 18-of-30 with three total touchdowns, three interceptions and 378 all-purpose yards while leading rusher Master Teague III scored twice.

No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 12 at Tulsa

The Bearcats trailed by 11 early but ended up holding on for a 36-33 win at UCF. Cincinnati's offense starred in this one, posting 482 yards as QB Desmond Ridder threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more touchdowns on the ground.

No. 14 BYU (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. San Diego State

BYU routed FCS North Alabama, 66-14. Tyler Allgeier and Miles Davis each rushed for a pair of touchdowns while quarterback Zach Wilson finished 10-of-16 with four passing scores. BYU's only remaining scheduled game, as of Nov. 21, is a matchup with San Diego State on Dec. 12.

No. 18 Southern California (3-0)

Next game: Friday, Dec. 4 vs. Washington State

The Trojans took down Utah 33-17 on the road. After two comeback victories to start the season, the Trojans moved past the Utes with a lot less drama. Kedon Slovis threw for two touchdowns and completed 24-of-35 passes for 264 yards. But, it was USC's defense that shined in the win, forcing five turnovers.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Liberty

The Chanticleers crushed Texas State in their latest win, taking a 49-14 win. Coastal Carolina controlled the line of scrimmage, rushing for 406 yards and five touchdowns on 56 attempts. The Chanticleers held Texas State to only 202 total yards.

No. 21 Marshall (7-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Rice

The Thundering Herd once again won convincingly in a 42-14 blowout against Middle Tennessee State. Marshall's most notable win to date is a 17-7 win against then-No. 23 Appalachian State.

Buffalo (4-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 5 at Ohio

Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson tied history — and almost broke it. He tied the record for rushing touchdowns in a game with eight as Buffalo outscored Kent State 70-41. His 409 rushing yards were only 19 away from topping Oklahoma's Samaje Perine's 427 yards in a game (set in 2014).

Colorado (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 5 at Arizona

Colorado held off San Diego State 20-10 in a nonconference game. The Buffaloes' defense held strong, allowing only 155 total yards to the Aztecs. Colorado held San Diego State to only 11 pass completions on 28 attempts while intercepting one pass.

San Jose State (4-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Hawai'i

San Jose State cruised to a 34-17 win over UNLV in its last game. The Spartans were scheduled to play Fresno State on Nov. 21 and Boise State on Nov. 28, but both games were canceled.

Washington (3-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Stanford

Washington trailed by 21 points to Utah but then stormed back to shock the Utes 24-21. Cade Otton's 16-yard touchdown catch from Dylan Morris with 36 seconds remaining completed the comeback.

Western Michigan (4-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Eastern Michigan

The Broncos scored the last 10 points to escape with a 30-27 win against Northern Illinois. Gavin Peddie's 24-yard field goal proved to be the winning points. QB Kaleb Eleby passed for 210 yards and scored two total touchdowns.