2020 College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, TV channels

The 2020 College Football Playoff rankings release schedule stretches out over five announcement days this fall. The second Top 25 reveal is set for Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Last season, LSU beat defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. For 2020, the CFP committee will put together the rankings that determine the four semifinalists and will set up the New Year's Six bowl matchups.
Ohio State and Oklahoma were the other two 2019 CFP semifinalists.
2020 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates
Here's the schedule for the CFP Top 25 announcements:
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 | See rankings
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15
- 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 (Selection Day)
The top four teams will participate in the semifinals Friday, Jan. 1, in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
College Football Playoff: Rankings, history
In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here's the list of all No. 1 teams in the CFP rankings.
2014
- Week 10: Mississippi State
- Week 11: Mississippi State
- Week 12: Mississippi State
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama
- Week 15: Alabama
- Week 16 (Final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY: The oldest stadiums
2015
- Week 9: Clemson
- Week 10: Clemson
- Week 11: Clemson
- Week 12: Clemson
- Week 13: Clemson
- Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP)
2016
- Week 9: Alabama
- Week 10: Alabama
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP)
2017
- Week 9: Georgia
- Week 10: Georgia
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Clemson
- Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP)
2018
- Week 9: Alabama
- Week 10: Alabama
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP)
2019
- Week 10: Ohio State
- Week 11: LSU
- Week 12: LSU
- Week 13: Ohio State
- Week 14: Ohio State
- Week 15: LSU (Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma also make the CFP)
College Football Playoff: Results
2014 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016 season
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
RANKINGS: All major college football polls
2017 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2018 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019 season
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25