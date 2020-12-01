College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State hold firm

One of the four teams ranked in the top four of the inaugural College Football Playoff rankings of the season, Ohio State, had its Week 13 game canceled, so it remained to be seen if the selection committee would make any adjustments to its rankings after the Buckeyes were off last week. We found out the answer on Tuesday night.

First, here are the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

2020 College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14

RANK SCHOOL PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Alabama 1 8-0 2 Notre Dame 2 9-0 3 Clemson 3 8-1 4 Ohio State 4 4-0 5 Texas A&M 5 6-1 6 Florida 6 7-1 7 Cincinnati 7 8-0 8 Georgia 9 6-2 9 Iowa State 13 7-2 10 Miami (FL) 10 7-1 11 Oklahoma 11 6-2 12 Indiana 12 5-1 13 BYU 14 9-0 14 Northwestern 8 5-1 15 Oklahoma State 23 6-2 16 Wisconsin 16 2-1 17 North Carolina 19 6-3 18 Coastal Carolina 20 9-0 19 Iowa 24 4-2 20 USC 18 3-0 21 Marshall 21 7-0 22 Washington NR 3-0 23 Oregon 15 3-1 24 Tulsa 25 5-1 25 Louisiana NR 5-1

Here are the top four teams through Week 13

The top four teams are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State. It's the same four teams and the same order as last week.

The SEC has the first two teams outside the playoff picture with No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Florida. The Aggies beat the Gators head-to-head this season, but Florida has a better chance to win an SEC Championship, given that Texas A&M has already lost to No. 1 Alabama.

Who fell out of the rankings and who's new?

Auburn was ranked No. 22 in the first CFP rankings of the season but after the Tigers's loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl, they fell out of the rankings. Texas also fell out of the rankings after its loss to Iowa State and after being ranked No. 17 last week.

No. 22 Washington and No. 25 Louisiana are the two newcomers in the latest CFP rankings, replacing Texas and Auburn.

History made outside of the Autonomy Five

The Autonomy 5 conferences, which includes the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC, but those conferences combined for just 19 teams in the latest rankings, which is the lowest total in the College Football Playoff era.

With No. 2 Notre Dame counting as an ACC team this season, No. 7 Cincinnati, No. 13 BYU, No. 18 Coastal Carolina, No. 21 Marshall , No. 24 Tulsa and No. 25 Louisiana gave the Group of Five conferences and the independent programs a total of six teams in the latest rankings.

These are the biggest games in Week 14

In a matchup between current second-place teams, No. 12 Indiana will visit No. 16 Wisconsin for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. Staying in the Big Ten, No. 4 Ohio State is scheduled to visit Michigan State, which has already knocked off two teams that were ranked in the top 15 at the time of the matchup — Michigan and Northwestern.

No. 1 Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU in a game that was rescheduled from earlier this season, and No. 3 Clemson will visit Virginia Tech.