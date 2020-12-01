The 2020 college football season is in Week 14, which is the second week with College Football Playoff rankings this season. This weekend, No. 1 Alabama will visit LSU while No. 12 Indiana faces No. 16 Wisconsin in a Big Ten battle.

Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 14.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 14

NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Friday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Dec. 5

Sunday, Dec. 6

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 14

Here are the second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season. The next CFP Poll will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 8-0 1 2 Notre Dame 9-0 2 3 Clemson 8-1 3 4 Ohio State 4-0 4 5 Texas A&M 6-1 5 6 Florida 7-1 6 7 Cincinnati 8-0 7 8 Georgia 6-2 9 9 Iowa State 7-2 13 10 Miami (Fla.) 7-1 10 11 Oklahoma 6-2 11 12 Indiana 5-1 12 13 BYU 9-0 14 14 Northwestern 5-1 8 15 Oklahoma State 6-2 23 16 Wisconsin 2-1 16 17 North Carolina 6-3 19 18 Coastal Carolina 9-0 20 19 Iowa 4-2 24 20 Southern California 3-0 18 21 Marshall 7-0 21 22 Washington 3-0 NR 23 Oregon 3-1 15 24 Tulsa 5-1 25 25 Louisiana 8-1 NR

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 13

Here were last week's Top 25 scores. These were AP rankings:

Saturday, Nov. 28