The 2020 college football season is in Week 14, which is the second week with College Football Playoff rankings this season. This weekend, No. 1 Alabama will visit LSU while No. 12 Indiana faces No. 16 Wisconsin in a Big Ten battle.
Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 14.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 14
NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings
Friday, Dec. 4
Saturday, Dec. 5
- No. 1 Alabama at LSU | 8 p.m. | CBS
- Syracuse at No. 2 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech | 7:30 | ABC
- No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 6 Florida at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- Vanderbilt at No. 8 Georgia | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 10 Miami at Duke | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. | FOX
- No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 14 Northwestern at Minnesota — CANCELED
- No. 15 Oklahoma State at TCU | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- Western Carolina at No. 17 North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
- Liberty at No. 18 Coastal Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 19 Iowa at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- Rice at No. 21 Marshall | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Stanford at No. 22 Washington | 4 p.m. | FOX
- No. 23 Oregon at Cal | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 24 Tulsa at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Sunday, Dec. 6
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 14
Here are the second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season. The next CFP Poll will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama
|8-0
|1
|2
|Notre Dame
|9-0
|2
|3
|Clemson
|8-1
|3
|4
|Ohio State
|4-0
|4
|5
|Texas A&M
|6-1
|5
|6
|Florida
|7-1
|6
|7
|Cincinnati
|8-0
|7
|8
|Georgia
|6-2
|9
|9
|Iowa State
|7-2
|13
|10
|Miami (Fla.)
|7-1
|10
|11
|Oklahoma
|6-2
|11
|12
|Indiana
|5-1
|12
|13
|BYU
|9-0
|14
|14
|Northwestern
|5-1
|8
|15
|Oklahoma State
|6-2
|23
|16
|Wisconsin
|2-1
|16
|17
|North Carolina
|6-3
|19
|18
|Coastal Carolina
|9-0
|20
|19
|Iowa
|4-2
|24
|20
|Southern California
|3-0
|18
|21
|Marshall
|7-0
|21
|22
|Washington
|3-0
|NR
|23
|Oregon
|3-1
|15
|24
|Tulsa
|5-1
|25
|25
|Louisiana
|8-1
|NR
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 13
Here were last week's Top 25 scores. These were AP rankings:
Saturday, Nov. 28
- No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13
- No. 3 Clemson 52, Pitt 17
- No. 4 Ohio State at Illinois — CANCELED
- No. 5 Texas A&M 20, LSU 7
- No. 6 Florida 34, Kentucky 10
- No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple — CANCELED
- Michigan State 29, No. 8 Northwestern 20
- No. 9 Georgia 45, South Carolina 16
- No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia — POSTPONED
- No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11
- Minnesota at No. 16 Wisconsin — CANCELED
- Colorado at No. 18 USC — CANCELED
- No. 20 Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14
- No. 23 Oklahoma State 50, Texas Tech 44
- No. 25 Tulsa at Houston — POSTPONED