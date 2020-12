Here is the 2020 SEC football schedule. The conference is playing a 10-game, conference-only schedule for this season.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. The SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

2020 SEC football schedule: Dates, matchups

Dec. 5

No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Arkansas at Missouri | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 6 Florida at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

South Carolina at Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 1 Alabama at LSU | 8 p.m. | CBS

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Georgia — POSTPONED

Dec. 12

LSU at Florida

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Alabama at Arkansas

Dec. 19

Texas A&M at Tennessee*

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Georgia#

SEC Championship Game | 8 p.m.

*Should Texas A&M qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Texas A&M at Tennessee game would be declared a no-contest and Texas A&M would represent the Western Division in the SEC title game.

#Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.

2020 SEC football schedule: Scores, results

Sept. 26

No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13

No. 5 Florida 51, Ole Miss 35

Mississippi State 44, No. 6 LSU 34

No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10

No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19

No. 16 Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27

No. 10 Texas A&M 17, Vanderbilt 12

Oct. 3

No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24

No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12

No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24

Ole Miss 42, Kentucky 41 (OT)

Arkansas 21, No. 16 Mississippi State 14

No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6

No. 20 LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7

Oct. 10

No. 21 Texas A&M 41, No. 4 Florida 38

South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7

Missouri 45, No. 17 LSU 41

No. 3 Georgia 44, No. 14 Tennessee 21

No. 13 Auburn 30, Arkansas 28

No. 2 Alabama 68, Ole Miss 48

Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 2

Oct. 17

South Carolina 30, Auburn 22

Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7

Arkansas 33, Ole Miss 21

No. 11 Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 14

No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia 24

Oct. 24

Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28

No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

Missouri 20, Kentucky 10

LSU 52, South Carolina 24

Oct. 31

No. 5 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3

Auburn 48, LSU 11

Ole Miss 54, Vanderbilt 21

No. 2 Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0

No. 8 Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31

No. 10 Florida 41, Missouri 17

Nov. 7

No. 8 Florida 44, No. 5 Georgia 28 (in Jacksonville, Florida)

Mississippi State 24, Vanderbilt 17

No. 7 Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3

Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13

Nov. 14

Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 35

No. 6 Florida 63, Arkansas 35

Ole Miss 59, South Carolina 42

No. 1 Alabama at LSU — POSTPONED

No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee — POSTPONED

No. 12 Georgia at Missouri — POSTPONED

No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State — POSTPONED

Nov. 21

No. 6 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17

LSU 27, Arkansas 24

No. 1 Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

No. 23 Auburn 30, Tennessee 17

No. 13 Georgia 31, Mississippi State 24

Missouri 17, South Carolina 10

Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M — POSTPONED

Nov. 28

Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 0

No. 6 Florida 34, Kentucky 10

No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13

Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 24

No. 5 Texas A&M 20, LSU 7

No. 9 Georgia 45, South Carolina 16