TRENDING:

Villanova, Georgia Tech add big wins

Catch up on a loaded day of women's hoops

🏀 Schedule changes and news

📊 Latest AP football poll
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | December 6, 2020

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 14

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2020 college football season is in Week 14, which is the second week with College Football Playoff rankings this season. No. 1 Alabama won big at LSU, 55-17.

Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 14.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 14

NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Sunday, Dec. 6

Friday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Dec. 5

RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 14

Here are the second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season. The next CFP Poll will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama 8-0 1
2 Notre Dame 9-0 2
3 Clemson 8-1 3
4 Ohio State 4-0 4
5 Texas A&M 6-1 5
6 Florida 7-1 6
7 Cincinnati 8-0 7
8 Georgia 6-2 9
9 Iowa State 7-2 13
10 Miami (Fla.) 7-1 10
11 Oklahoma 6-2 11
12 Indiana 5-1 12
13 BYU 9-0 14
14 Northwestern 5-1 8
15 Oklahoma State 6-2 23
16 Wisconsin 2-1 16
17 North Carolina 6-3 19
18 Coastal Carolina 9-0 20
19 Iowa 4-2 24
20 Southern California 3-0 18
21 Marshall 7-0 21
22 Washington 3-0 NR
23 Oregon 3-1 15
24 Tulsa 5-1 25
25 Louisiana 8-1 NR

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 13

Here were last week's Top 25 scores. These were AP rankings:

Saturday, Nov. 28

College GameDay: Locations, all-time appearances, most times hosting

ESPN's College GameDay pre-game show goes to a different location every week to preview the week's college football action. Find the complete list of locations, schools, appearances and fun facts here.
READ MORE

2020 Pac-12 football schedule: Dates, matchups

Here is the 2020 Pac-12 football schedule. Get the dates, matchups and more information here.
READ MORE

2020 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here is Ohio State's full schedule for the 2020 season as the Buckeyes look to make their fourth College Football Playoff appearance.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners