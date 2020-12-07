2020 College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, TV channels

The 2020 College Football Playoff rankings release schedule stretches out over five announcement days this fall. The third Top 25 reveal is set for Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Last season, LSU beat defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. For 2020, the CFP committee will put together the rankings that determine the four semifinalists and will set up the New Year's Six bowl matchups.

Ohio State and Oklahoma were the other two 2019 CFP semifinalists.

2020 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates

Here's the schedule for the CFP Top 25 announcements:

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 | See rankings

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 | See rankings

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15

12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 (Selection Day)

The top four teams will participate in the semifinals Friday, Jan. 1, in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.