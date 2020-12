2020 ACC football schedule: Games, dates, matchups

The ACC is playing an 11-game schedule for the 2020 college football season.

The season began Sept. 10 with conference matchups starting Sept. 12, the first of 11 games played out over 13 weeks. Teams will play 11 games (10 conference, one nonconference). Notre Dame is also playing a 10-game conference schedule and has clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game. The title game will be played Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Notre Dame will play Clemson for the ACC title.

2020 ACC football schedule: Games, matchups

Thursday, Dec. 10

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Saturday, Dec. 12

Wake Forest at Louisville | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Duke at Florida State | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

Virginia at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Saturday, Dec. 19

Florida State at Wake Forest

Georgia Tech at Miami

Notre Dame vs. Clemson | ACC Championship Game (Charlotte, North Carolina) | 4 p.m. | ABC

2020 ACC football schedule: Scores, results

Thursday, Sept. 10

Miami (Fla.) 31, UAB 14

Saturday, Sept. 12

No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6

No. 10 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13

Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13

Pittsburgh 55, Austin Peay 0

No. 1 Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Louisville 35, Western Kentucky 21

Saturday, Sept. 19

Boston College 26, Duke 6

No. 25 Pitt 21, Syracuse 10

Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0

No. 14 UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21

No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

No. 17 Miami (Fla.) 47, No. 18 Louisville 34

NC State 45, Wake Forest 42

Saturday, Sept. 26

Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20

No. 21 Pittsburgh 23, No. 24 Louisville 20

Virginia 38, Duke 20

Boston College 24, Texas State 21

No. 12 Miami (Fla.) 52, Florida State 10

No. 20 Virginia Tech 45, NC State 24

Friday, Oct. 2

Wake Forest 66, Campbell 14

Saturday, Oct. 3

NC State 30, No. 24 Pittsburgh 29

No. 12 North Carolina 26, Boston College 22

Florida State 41, Jacksonville State 24

Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31

No. 1 Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Friday, Oct. 9

Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27

Saturday, Oct. 10

No. 8 North Carolina 56, No. 19 Virginia Tech 45

NC State 38, Virginia 21

Duke 38, Syracuse 24

Boston College 31, Pitt 30 (OT)

No. 5 Notre Dame 42, Florida State 26

No. 1 Clemson 42, No. 7 Miami 17

Saturday, Oct. 17

No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 31, Pitt 19

Liberty 38, Syracuse 21

No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7

No. 4 Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7

NC State 31, Duke 20

Wake Forest 40, Virginia 23

Florida State 31, No. 5 North Carolina 28

No. 23 Virginia Tech 40, Boston College 14

Saturday, Oct. 24

No. 1 Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 NC State 21

Louisville 48, Florida State 16

No. 3 Notre Dame 45, Pittsburgh 3

Wake Forest 23, No. 19 Virginia Tech 16

Boston College 48, Georgia Tech 27

No. 11 Miami (Fla.) 19, Virginia 14

Saturday, Oct. 31

No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston College 28

Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14

No. 4 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13

Virginia Tech 42, Louisville 35

Duke 53, Charlotte 19

Virginia 44, No. 15 North Carolina 41

Friday, Nov. 6

No. 11 Miami (Fla.) 44, NC State 41

Saturday, Nov. 7

North Carolina 56, Duke 24

No. 25 Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35

Boston College 16, Syracuse 13

Pittsburgh 41, Florida State 17

No. 4 Notre Dame 47, No. 1 Clemson 40 (2OT)

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 9 Miami (FL) 25, Virginia Tech 24

North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53

No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31

Virginia 31, Louisville 17

NC State 38, Florida State 22

Friday, Nov. 20

Louisville 30, Syracuse 0

Saturday, Nov. 21

Pittsburgh 47, Virginia Tech 14

Virginia 55, Abilene Christian 15

NC State 15, No. 21 Liberty 14

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State — POSTPONED

Georgia Tech at No. 12 Miami — POSTPONED

Wake Forest at Duke — WILL NOT BE RESCHEDULED

Friday, Nov. 27

No. 2 Notre Dame 31, No. 19 North Carolina 17

Saturday, Nov. 28

NC State 36, Syracuse 29

No. 3 Clemson 52, Pitt 17

Boston College 34, Louisville 27

Georgia Tech 56, Duke 33

Virginia at Florida State — POSTPONED

Saturday, Dec. 5

No. 17 North Carolina 49, Western Carolina 9

No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

Virginia 43, Boston College 32

NC State 23, Georgia Tech 13

No. 3 Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10

No. 10 Miami 48, Duke 0

Florida State at Duke — POSTPONED

No. 10 Miami at Wake Forest — POSTPONED