The 2020 college football season is in Week 15, which sees No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri and top-ranked Alabama playing at Arkansas.

Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 15.

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 15

NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings

Friday, Dec. 11

Saturday, Dec. 12

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 15

Here are the third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season. The next CFP Poll will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 9-0 1 2 Notre Dame 10-0 2 3 Clemson 9-1 3 4 Ohio State 5-0 4 5 Texas A&M 7-1 5 6 Florida 8-1 6 7 Iowa State 8-2 9 8 Cincinnati 8-0 7 9 Georgia 6-2 8 10 Miami (Fla.) 8-1 10 11 Oklahoma 7-2 11 12 Indiana 6-1 12 13 Coastal Carolina 10-0 18 14 Northwestern 5-1 14 15 USC 4-0 20 16 Iowa 5-2 19 17 North Carolina 7-3 17 18 BYU 9-1 13 19 Louisiana 9-1 25 20 Texas 6-3 NR 21 Colorado 4-0 NR 22 Oklahoma State 6-3 15 23 NC State 8-3 NR 24 Tulsa 6-1 24 25 Missouri 5-3 NR

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 14

Here were last week's Top 25 scores. These were CFP rankings:

Friday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Dec. 5

Sunday, Dec. 6