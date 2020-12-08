The 2020 college football season is in Week 15, which sees No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri and top-ranked Alabama playing at Arkansas.
Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 15.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 15
NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings
Friday, Dec. 11
Saturday, Dec. 12
- No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- LSU at No. 6 Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia | 12 p.m. | ABC
- Purdue at No. 12 Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
- No. 13 Coastal Carolina at Troy | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Illinois at No. 14 Northwestern | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 15 USC at UCLA | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- Wisconsin at No. 16 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- San Diego State at No. 18 BYU | 10 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 20 Texas at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 22 Oklahoma State at Baylor | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 15
Here are the third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season. The next CFP Poll will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama
|9-0
|1
|2
|Notre Dame
|10-0
|2
|3
|Clemson
|9-1
|3
|4
|Ohio State
|5-0
|4
|5
|Texas A&M
|7-1
|5
|6
|Florida
|8-1
|6
|7
|Iowa State
|8-2
|9
|8
|Cincinnati
|8-0
|7
|9
|Georgia
|6-2
|8
|10
|Miami (Fla.)
|8-1
|10
|11
|Oklahoma
|7-2
|11
|12
|Indiana
|6-1
|12
|13
|Coastal Carolina
|10-0
|18
|14
|Northwestern
|5-1
|14
|15
|USC
|4-0
|20
|16
|Iowa
|5-2
|19
|17
|North Carolina
|7-3
|17
|18
|BYU
|9-1
|13
|19
|Louisiana
|9-1
|25
|20
|Texas
|6-3
|NR
|21
|Colorado
|4-0
|NR
|22
|Oklahoma State
|6-3
|15
|23
|NC State
|8-3
|NR
|24
|Tulsa
|6-1
|24
|25
|Missouri
|5-3
|NR
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 14
Here were last week's Top 25 scores. These were CFP rankings:
Friday, Dec. 4
Saturday, Dec. 5
- No. 1 Alabama 55, LSU 17
- No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21
- No. 3 Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10
- No. 4 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12
- No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20
- No. 6 Florida 31, Tennessee 19
- Vanderbilt at No. 8 Georgia — POSTPONED
- No. 9 Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6
- No. 10 Miami 48, Duke 0
- No. 11 Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14
- No. 12 Indiana 14, No. 16 Wisconsin 6
- No. 14 Northwestern at Minnesota — CANCELED
- TCU 29, No. 15 Oklahoma State 22
- No. 17 North Carolina 49, Western Carolina 9
- No. 18 Coastal Carolina 22, No. 13 BYU 17
- No. 19 Iowa 35, Illinois 21
- Rice 20, No. 21 Marshall 0
- Stanford 31, No. 22 Washington 26
- Cal 21, No. 23 Oregon 17
- No. 24 Tulsa 19, Navy 6
Sunday, Dec. 6