Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

NCAA.com is tracking the remaining undefeated college football teams, as more schools and conferences return to play, and as the College Football Playoff gets closer.

Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams, listed in order of their AP poll ranking, then alphabetically.

No. 1 Alabama (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 12 at Arkansas | Full schedule

Alabama rolled by rival LSU, winning 55-17 on the road. Heisman contender Mac Jones was 20-for-28 for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout. But he didn't do it alone. Running back Najee Harris rushed for 145 yards and three scores and WR DeVonta Smith had eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. Clemson in the ACC Championship Game | Full schedule

The Fighting Irish trailed early before pulling away from Syracuse in a 45-21 win. Ian Book passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns, while Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree both topped 100 rushing yards. Notre Dame next plays Clemson for the ACC title.

No. 4 Ohio State (5-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game | Full schedule

Playing for the first time since Nov. 21, Ohio State crushed Michigan State 52-12 on Dec. 5. Justin Fields accounted for four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) while throwing for 199 yards and running for 104 more. Trey Sermon also had 112 yards on the ground.

No. 8 Cincinnati (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. Tulsa in the AAC Championship Game

The Bearcats trailed by 11 early but ended up holding on for a 36-33 win at UCF. Cincinnati's offense starred in this one, posting 482 yards as QB Desmond Ridder threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more touchdowns on the ground.

No. 13 Coastal Carolina (10-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 12 at Troy

The Chanticleers held on to knock off No. 13 BYU 22-17 in their most recent game to hand the Cougars their first loss. Coastal Carolina rushed for 281 yards and three touchdowns and tackled BYU at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game.

No. 15 Southern California (4-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. UCLA

USC is now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12. The Trojans are 4-0 after a 38-13 win on Sunday, Dec. 6 against Washington State. QB Kedon Slovis passed for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

No. 21 Colorado (4-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. Utah

Colorado trailed by 13 into the second quarter before scoring the final 24 points to win by 11. Buffaloes RB Jarek Broussard rushed for a career-high 301 yards as Colorado picked up 407 rushing yards as a team.

Buffalo (4-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. Akron

Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson tied history — and almost broke it. He tied the record for rushing touchdowns in a game with eight as Buffalo outscored Kent State 70-41. His 409 rushing yards were only 19 away from topping Oklahoma's Samaje Perine's 427 yards in a game (set in 2014).

San Jose State (5-0)

Next game: Friday, Dec. 11 vs. Nevada

The Spartans won at Hawai'i 35-24 to remain perfect this season. They scored the first three touchdowns of the game and later scored two touchdowns quickly in a row to go up 18 after Hawai'i closed the gap. The Spartans rushed for 288 yards and three touchdowns.