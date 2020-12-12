Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

NCAA.com is tracking the remaining undefeated college football teams, as more schools and conferences return to play, and as the College Football Playoff gets closer.

Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams, listed in order of their AP poll ranking, then alphabetically.

No. 1 Alabama (10-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. Florida in the SEC Championship Game | Full schedule

Alabama won in another blowout, 52-3 at Arkansas. QB Mac Jones passed for 208 yards and the Tide picked up 216 rushing yards. Alabama also dominated defensively, allowing only 188 total yards while forcing four turnovers. Alabama next plays Florida for the SEC title.

No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. Clemson in the ACC Championship Game | Full schedule

The Fighting Irish trailed early before pulling away from Syracuse in a 45-21 win. Ian Book passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns, while Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree both topped 100 rushing yards. Notre Dame next plays Clemson for the ACC title.

No. 4 Ohio State (5-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game | Full schedule

Playing for the first time since Nov. 21, Ohio State crushed Michigan State 52-12 on Dec. 5. Justin Fields accounted for four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) while throwing for 199 yards and running for 104 more. Trey Sermon also had 112 yards on the ground.

No. 8 Cincinnati (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. Tulsa in the AAC Championship Game

The Bearcats trailed by 11 early but ended up holding on for a 36-33 win at UCF. Cincinnati's offense starred in this one, posting 482 yards as QB Desmond Ridder threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more touchdowns on the ground.

No. 13 Coastal Carolina (11-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship Game

The Chanticleers escaped Troy with a 23-yard Grayson McCall touchdown pass with 35 seconds to play. The score kept Coastal Carolina undefeated going into a second meeting with Louisiana, this time for the Sun Belt title.

No. 15 Southern California (5-0)

Next game: Friday, Dec. 18 vs. Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game

USC pulled out another dramatic, late win. This week, it was 43-38 at UCLA. After UCLA took the lead on a 43-yard field goal with 52 seconds left, Trojans QB Kedon Slovis threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown with 16 seconds remaining.

Buffalo (5-0)

Next game: Friday, Dec. 18 vs. Ball State in the MAC Championship Game

Buffalo rolled again, crushing Akron 56-7. The Bulls rushed for 428 yards and six touchdowns on 50 carries. Two players topped 100 yards: Kevin Marks Jr. and Jaret Patterson. Star running back Patterson is up to 1,000 yards on the season after only five games.

San Jose State (6-0)

Next game: Friday, Dec. 18 vs. Boise State

Led by running back Tyler Nevens' career-high 184-yard performance, the Spartans defeated Nevada 30-20 in Las Vegas to remain perfect this season. San Jose State overcame it's biggest halftime deficit of the season to clinch the program's first Mountain West Conference Championship game berth.