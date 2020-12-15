Trending:

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 15, 2020

2020-21 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2020-21 college football bowl season schedule is here. Games are scheduled through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11.

Below, find the dates, times and TV channels for every bowl game. Last season, LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the national championship.

All times, dates, and locations are subject to change. We're tracking COVID-19 related schedule changes and cancellations here.

2020-21 College football bowl game results, scores

Dec. 19

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
SMU vs. UTSA
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
CANCELLED

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Appalachian State vs. North Texas
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Nevada vs. Tulane
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl
UCF vs. BYU
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
7 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Montgomery Bowl
Memphis vs. FAU
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl
Hawaii vs. Houston
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12 p.m. | ABC

Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
12 p.m. | ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
3:30 p.m. | ABC

LendingTree Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Army vs. TBD
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
7 p.m. | ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)
10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 28

Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
9 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
12 p.m. | ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
7:15 p.m. | ESPN

LA Bowl — Cancelled

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
12 p.m. | ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
4 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4 p.m. | CBSSN

Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
8 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
12 p.m. | ESPN2

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
12:30 p.m. | ESPN

Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m. | ABC

Rose Bowl Game (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
5 p.m. | ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
12 p.m. | ESPN

Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12:30 p.m. | ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 p.m. | ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. | ESPN

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. Previously, the No. 1 team lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.

After playing in New Orleans for the 2019 season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.

  • 2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida
  • 2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
  • 2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

No. 1 LSU beat No. 3 Clemson 42-25 for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13. Both teams were 14-0 going into the game, meaning for the second season in a row, there's a 15-0 national champion after Clemson accomplished that feat last season. For LSU, it was the Tigers' first CFP title (and first national title since the 2007 season, in the BCS era).

