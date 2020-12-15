College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 16

Trending:

The 2020 college football season is in Week 16, which features 10 conference championship games. Eight of those games include at least one team ranked in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 16.

NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings

Friday, Dec. 18

Saturday, Dec. 19

College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 15

Here are the third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season. The next CFP Poll will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama 10-0 1
2 Notre Dame 10-0 2
3 Clemson 9-1 3
4 Ohio State 5-0 4
5 Texas A&M 7-1 5
6 Iowa State 8-2 7
7 Florida 8-2 6
8 Georgia 7-2 9
9 Cincinnati 8-0 8
10 Oklahoma 7-2 11
11 Indiana 6-1 12
12 Coastal Carolina 11-0 13
13 Southern California 5-0 15
14 Northwestern 6-1 14
15 North Carolina 8-3 17
16 Iowa 6-2 16
17 BYU 10-1 18
18 Miami (Fla.) 8-2 10
19 Louisiana 9-1 19
20 Texas 6-3 20
21 Oklahoma State 7-3 22
22 NC State 8-3 23
23 Tulsa 6-1 24
24 San Jose State 6-0 NR
25 Colorado 4-1 21

College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 15

Here were last week's Top 25 scores. These were CFP rankings:

Saturday, Dec. 12

