Here is the 2020 Big Ten college football schedule. Undefeated Ohio State will play Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. You can get live scores for every game on NCAA.com's scoreboard here.

2020 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, matchups

Dec. 18

Nebraska at Rutgers | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Purdue at No. 11 Indiana — CANCELED

Dec. 19

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Northwestern (Big Ten Championship Game) | 12 p.m. | FOX

Minnesota at Wisconsin | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Illinois at Penn State | 5:30 p.m. | FS1

Michigan at No. 16 Iowa — CANCELED

Michigan State at Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

2020 Big Ten football scores

Friday, Oct. 23

No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7

Saturday, Oct. 24

Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27

No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17

Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 (OT)

Purdue 24, Iowa 20

No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24

Northwestern 43, Maryland 3

Friday, Oct. 30

Maryland 45, Minnesota 44 (OT)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

Northwestern 21, Iowa 20

No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21

No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25

Saturday, Nov. 7

Iowa 49, Michigan State 7

Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13

No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21

Maryland 35, Penn State 19

Minnesota 41, Illinois 14

No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27

Purdue at Wisconsin — CANCELED

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa 35, Minnesota 7

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0

Nebraska 30, Penn State 23

Illinois 23, Rutgers 20

No. 23 Northwestern 27, Purdue 20

No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11

No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland — CANCELED

Friday, Nov. 20

Minnesota 34, Purdue 31

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 3 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Indiana 35

Illinois 41, Nebraska 23

Iowa 41, Penn State 21

No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7

Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 (3OT)

Michigan State at Maryland — CANCELED

Friday, Nov. 27

No. 24 Iowa 26, Nebraska 20

Saturday, Nov. 28

No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11

Penn State 27, Michigan 17

Michigan State 29, No. 8 Northwestern 20

Rutgers 37, Purdue 30

No. 4 Ohio State at Illinois — CANCELED

Minnesota at No. 16 Wisconsin — CANCELED

Saturday, Dec. 5

No. 4 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12

Nebraska 37, Purdue 27

Penn State 23, Rutgers 7

No. 12 Indiana 14, No. 16 Wisconsin 6

No. 19 Iowa 35, Illinois 21

No. 14 Northwestern at Minnesota — CANCELED

Maryland at Michigan — CANCELED

Saturday, Dec. 12

No. 14 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10

Rutgers 27, Maryland 24 (OT)

Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17

Penn State 39, Michigan State 24

No. 16 Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7

Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State — CANCELED

Purdue at No. 12 Indiana — CANCELED