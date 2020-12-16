The 2020 college football season is in Week 16, which features 10 conference championship games. Eight of those games include at least one team ranked in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for Week 16.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for Week 16
NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings
Click or tap here for a live scoreboard
Friday, Dec. 18
- No. 11 Indiana vs. Purdue — CANCELED
- No. 13 USC vs. Oregon (Pac-12 Championship Game) | 8 p.m. | FOX
Saturday, Dec. 19
- No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Northwestern (Big Ten Championship Game) | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (Big 12 Championship Game) | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 19 Louisiana at No. 12 Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt Championship Game) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Clemson (ACC Championship Game) | 4 p.m. | ABC
- No. 24 San Jose State vs. Boise State (Mountain West Championship Game) | 4:15 p.m. | FOX
- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 7 Florida (SEC Championship Game) | 8 p.m. | CBS
- No. 23 Tulsa at No. 9 Cincinnati (AAC Championship Game) | 8 p.m. | ABC
RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season
College football rankings: Top 25 for Week 15
Here are the third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season. The next CFP Poll will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama
|10-0
|1
|2
|Notre Dame
|10-0
|2
|3
|Clemson
|9-1
|3
|4
|Ohio State
|5-0
|4
|5
|Texas A&M
|7-1
|5
|6
|Iowa State
|8-2
|7
|7
|Florida
|8-2
|6
|8
|Georgia
|7-2
|9
|9
|Cincinnati
|8-0
|8
|10
|Oklahoma
|7-2
|11
|11
|Indiana
|6-1
|12
|12
|Coastal Carolina
|11-0
|13
|13
|Southern California
|5-0
|15
|14
|Northwestern
|6-1
|14
|15
|North Carolina
|8-3
|17
|16
|Iowa
|6-2
|16
|17
|BYU
|10-1
|18
|18
|Miami (Fla.)
|8-2
|10
|19
|Louisiana
|9-1
|19
|20
|Texas
|6-3
|20
|21
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|22
|22
|NC State
|8-3
|23
|23
|Tulsa
|6-1
|24
|24
|San Jose State
|6-0
|NR
|25
|Colorado
|4-1
|21
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 15
Here were last week's Top 25 scores. These were CFP rankings:
Saturday, Dec. 12
- No. 1 Alabama 52, Arkansas 3
- Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State — CANCELED
- LSU 37, No. 6 Florida 34
- No. 9 Georgia 49, No. 25 Missouri 14
- No. 17 North Carolina 62, No. 10 Miami 26
- No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia — CANCELED
- Purdue at No. 12 Indiana — CANCELED
- No. 13 Coastal Carolina 42, Troy 38
- No. 14 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10
- No. 15 USC 43, UCLA 38
- No. 16 Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7
- No. 18 BYU 28, San Diego State 14
- No. 20 Texas at Kansas — CANCELED
- Utah 38, No. 21 Colorado 21
- No. 22 Oklahoma State 42, Baylor 3