2020-21 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2020-21 college football bowl season schedule is here. Games are scheduled through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11.

Below, find the dates, times and TV channels for every bowl game. Last season, LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the national championship.

All times, dates, and locations are subject to change. We're tracking COVID-19 related schedule changes and cancellations here.

2020-21 College football bowl game results, scores

Dec. 19

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

SMU vs. UTSA

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

CANCELED

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Appalachian State vs. North Texas

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Nevada vs. Tulane

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl

UCF vs. BYU

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

7 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Montgomery Bowl

Memphis vs. FAU

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl

Hawaii vs. Houston

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

12 p.m. | ABC

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

12 p.m. | ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

UTSA vs. TBD

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

3:30 p.m. | ABC

LendingTree Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Army vs. TBD

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

7 p.m. | ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)

10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

9 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

12 p.m. | ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:15 p.m. | ESPN

LA Bowl — Cancelled

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

12 p.m. | ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4 p.m. | CBSSN

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

8 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

12 p.m. | ESPN2

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

12:30 p.m. | ESPN

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

1 p.m. | ABC

Rose Bowl Game (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

5 p.m. | ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

12 p.m. | ESPN

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

12:30 p.m. | ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

4 p.m. | ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

8 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

8 p.m. | ESPN

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , No. 4 Oklahoma 34

, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , No. 3 Notre Dame 3

, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , No. 4 Oklahoma 28

, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 , No. 2 Ohio State 23

, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. Previously, the No. 1 team lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.

After playing in New Orleans for the 2019 season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.

2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida

2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana

2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California

2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

No. 1 LSU beat No. 3 Clemson 42-25 for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13. Both teams were 14-0 going into the game, meaning for the second season in a row, there's a 15-0 national champion after Clemson accomplished that feat last season. For LSU, it was the Tigers' first CFP title (and first national title since the 2007 season, in the BCS era).