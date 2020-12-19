Here is the 2020 Big Ten college football schedule. Undefeated Ohio State beat Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Find dates and matchup information below for the 2020 season. You can get live scores for every game on NCAA.com's scoreboard here.
2020 Big Ten football schedule: Dates, matchups
Dec. 19
No. 4 Ohio State 22, No. 14 Northwestern 10 (Big Ten Championship Game)
Wisconsin 20, Minnesota 17 (OT)
Penn State 56, Illinois 21
Michigan at No. 16 Iowa — CANCELED
Michigan State at Maryland — CANCELED
COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: Schedules, updates related to COVID-19
2020 Big Ten football scores
Friday, Oct. 23
No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7
Saturday, Oct. 24
Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27
No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17
Indiana 36, No. 8 Penn State 35 (OT)
Purdue 24, Iowa 20
No. 18 Michigan 49, No. 21 Minnesota 24
Northwestern 43, Maryland 3
Friday, Oct. 30
Maryland 45, Minnesota 44 (OT)
Saturday, Oct. 31
Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
Northwestern 21, Iowa 20
No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21
No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 18 Penn State 25
Saturday, Nov. 7
Iowa 49, Michigan State 7
Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
No. 13 Indiana 38, No. 23 Michigan 21
Maryland 35, Penn State 19
Minnesota 41, Illinois 14
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27
Purdue at Wisconsin — CANCELED
Friday, Nov. 13
Saturday, Nov. 14
No. 10 Indiana 24, Michigan State 0
Nebraska 30, Penn State 23
Illinois 23, Rutgers 20
No. 23 Northwestern 27, Purdue 20
No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11
No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland — CANCELED
Friday, Nov. 20
Saturday, Nov. 21
No. 3 Ohio State 42, No. 9 Indiana 35
Illinois 41, Nebraska 23
Iowa 41, Penn State 21
No. 19 Northwestern 17, No. 10 Wisconsin 7
Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 (3OT)
Michigan State at Maryland — CANCELED
Friday, Nov. 27
Saturday, Nov. 28
No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11
Penn State 27, Michigan 17
Michigan State 29, No. 8 Northwestern 20
Rutgers 37, Purdue 30
No. 4 Ohio State at Illinois — CANCELED
Minnesota at No. 16 Wisconsin — CANCELED
Saturday, Dec. 5
No. 4 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12
Nebraska 37, Purdue 27
Penn State 23, Rutgers 7
No. 12 Indiana 14, No. 16 Wisconsin 6
No. 19 Iowa 35, Illinois 21
No. 14 Northwestern at Minnesota — CANCELED
Maryland at Michigan — CANCELED
Saturday, Dec. 12
No. 14 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10
Rutgers 27, Maryland 24 (OT)
Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17
Penn State 39, Michigan State 24
No. 16 Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7
Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State — CANCELED
Purdue at No. 12 Indiana — CANCELED
Dec. 18
Nebraska 28, Rutgers 21
Purdue at No. 11 Indiana — CANCELED