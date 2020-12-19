2020 College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Final Top 25

The College Football Playoff matchups are almost set. On Saturday, Clemson (ACC), Ohio State (Big Ten) and Oklahoma (Big 12) won conference titles, as did No. 1 Alabama (SEC). Now we wait for Sunday's announcements.

Check out my predictions below, including for the CFP semifinals, New Year's Six games and also the final Top 25. Click or tap here for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's official rankings, how they work and more about the CFP.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Final Top 25

Here's a look at how I think the last CFP rankings will look on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Alabama (11-0): The Tide held off top-10 Florida and are likely to get the No. 1 spot for the CFP semifinals. Clemson (10-1): Big games from Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Amari Rodgers and the defense meant a 34-10 rout of Notre Dame. Ohio State (6-0): Thanks to 331 rushing yards from Trey Sermon, the Buckeyes rallied and then pulled away from Northwestern to win the Big Ten, 22-10. Notre Dame (10-1): The Irish might still end up here despite the blowout loss thanks to an earlier win against Clemson and a win against ranked UNC. Texas A&M (8-1): The Aggies defeated Tennessee by 21 points, but will that be enough to surprise and move into the top four? Oklahoma (8-2): A win against current No. 6 Iowa State to claim the Big 12 title (again) should lead to a nice jump in the rankings. Cincinnati (9-0): The Bearcats beat Tulsa on the last play of the game to win the AAC. Florida (8-3): Florida may end up not dropping much, if at all, after pushing Alabama in a 52-46 loss. Georgia (7-2): UGA's regular season is over after the cancelation of the Vanderbilt game. Iowa State (8-3): The CFP had the Cyclones No. 6 before losing to OU. How far will Iowa State drop? Indiana (6-1): IU didn't play Purdue this weekend and now awaits what should be a great bowl bid. Coastal Carolina (11-0): The Sun Belt title game against Louisiana was canceled (COVID-19 positive test and contact tracing). North Carolina (8-3): UNC closed its regular season with a 62-26 rout of Miami. Iowa (6-2): The Hawkeyes' matchup with Michigan was canceled. BYU (10-1): The Cougars will play UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 22. Miami (8-2): Miami's regular season is over. Northwestern (6-2): Northwestern kept it close, but too many mistakes and Ohio State's ground game were too much. Louisiana (9-1): The Sun Belt title game against Coastal Carolina was canceled (COVID-19 positive test and contact tracing). Texas (6-3): Texas' regular season is over. Oklahoma State (7-3): The Cowboys' regular season is over. NC State (8-3): The Wolfpack's regular season is over. Oregon (4-2): A win against current No. 13 USC could help the Ducks move back into the rankings. USC (5-1): The Trojans are likely to see a big drop after losing to Oregon. San Jose State (7-0): A remarkable season saw the Spartans win the Mountain West title and go undefeated in the regular season. Colorado (4-1): The Buffaloes' regular season is over.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Semifinals

Here's what I think the CFP will be when announced on Sunday:

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Look familiar? These teams held the top four spots in each of the previous CFP rankings this season. And three of these teams — Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State — are the most frequent semifinal participants. If these four make the CFP, Alabama and Clemson would have the most CFP appearances at six apiece, while Ohio State would tie Oklahoma for the third most at four bids. This would be Notre Dame's second appearance.

Though Notre Dame lost big to Clemson on Saturday in a rematch, the Irish could end up holding on at No. 4 — ahead of Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Cincinnati.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: New Year's Six games

As usual, the College Football Playoff gets the most attention, but there's plenty of drama for the New Year's Six games.

BOWL SCHEDULE: The complete TV listings, times for all bowl games

One of the more interesting places to watch is the Fiesta Bowl. Is it between Iowa State and Indiana to face Oregon?

Cotton Bowl (Dec. 30) : Oklahoma vs. Florida

: Oklahoma vs. Florida Peach Bowl (Jan. 1) : Georgia vs. Cincinnati

: Georgia vs. Cincinnati College Football Playoff semifinal at A&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Jan. 1)* : Clemson vs. Ohio State

: Clemson vs. Ohio State Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1 — CFP Semifinals) : Alabama vs. Notre Dame

: Alabama vs. Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 2) : Oregon vs. Iowa State

: Oregon vs. Iowa State Orange Bowl (Jan. 2): North Carolina vs. Texas A&M

*This CFP semifinal game was previously scheduled to be at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The game has been moved to AT&T Stadium due to "the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California," per a CFP release.