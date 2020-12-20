College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame lead rankings

College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

The College Football Playoff matchups are set. No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Notre Dame make up the semifinalists for the CFP.

The rest of the the final CFP Top 25 was revealed on Sunday, Dec. 20. Here are the rankings:

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 11-0 1 2 Clemson 10-1 3 3 Ohio State 6-0 4 4 Notre Dame 10-1 2 5 Texas A&M 8-1 5 6 Oklahoma 8-2 10 7 Florida 8-3 7 8 Cincinnati 9-0 9 9 Georgia 7-2 8 10 Iowa State 8-3 6 11 Indiana 6-1 11 12 Coastal Carolina 11-0 12 13 North Carolina 8-3 15 14 Northwestern 6-2 14 15 Iowa 6-2 16 16 BYU 10-1 17 17 Southern Cal 5-1 13 18 Miami (Fla.) 8-2 18 19 Louisiana 9-1 19 20 Texas 6-3 20 21 Oklahoma State 7-3 21 22 San Jose State 7-0 24 23 NC State 8-3 22 24 Tulsa 6-2 23 25 Oregon 4-2 NR

This season's semifinals will be played on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Alabama faces Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Clemson plays Ohio State in the other semifinal in the Sugar Bowl. That Arlington, Texas game was originally scheduled for the Rose Bowl but was moved for COVID-19 reasons, College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock announced.

Here are the other scheduled New Year's Six games:

Cotton Bowl: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida

Peach Bowl: No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia

Fiesta Bowl: No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 25 Oregon

Orange Bowl: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina

