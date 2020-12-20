CFP FIELD RELEASED:

WHO'S IN?

See this year's Playoff field, final rankings

🏈 Updated bowl schedule

Semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas
football-fbs flag

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | December 20, 2020

Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

With LSU's victory over Clemson in the 2019-20 College Football Playoff title game, the Tigers became the fourth program to win at least one CFP title since its 2014 debut.

Eleven different teams have appeared in the College Football Playoff through 2020-21. Here are the college football teams with the most all-time College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the postseason format was introduced.

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled for Jan. 1, 2021. The national championship will be played Jan. 11. The four Playoff participants are Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

TIGERS ON TOP: Joe Burrow tosses 5 TDs to lead LSU to first title since 2007

*Note: The year represents the year that the season started, not the date of the championship game.

Most wins in the College Football Playoff:

school games record titles won
Alabama 9 6-3 2 (2015, 2017)
Clemson 9 6-3 2 (2016, 2018)
Ohio State 4 2-2 1 (2014)
LSU 2 2-0 1 (2019)
Georgia 2 1-1 0
Oregon 2 1-1 0
Oklahoma 4 0-4 0
Florida State 1 0-1 0
Michigan State 1 0-1 0
Notre Dame 1 0-1 0
Washington 1 0-1 0

Alabama and Clemson have both played at least double the amount of CFP games as any other program. Oklahoma remains the only school to play in more than two CFP games without a victory.

Most appearances in the College Football Playoff:

school appearances years
Alabama 6 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020
Clemson 6 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Oklahoma 4 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019
Ohio State 4 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020
Notre Dame 2 2018, 2020
Georgia 1 2017
Oregon 1 2014
Florida State 1 2014
LSU 1 2019
Michigan State 1 2015
Washington 1 2016

Alabama was the only school to appear in each of the first five Playoffs. The Tide lost to Ohio State in the semifinals in their 2014 debut before advancing to the title game the next four years. Alabama missed the 2019 College Football Playoff.

With LSU's appearance in the 2019 Peach Bowl, the SEC became the first conference to be represented by three different schools. 

MORE: FBS coaches with most national championships | Complete championship history

College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame make semifinals

The College Football Playoff semifinals and final rankings are out. No. 1 Alabama will play No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson is matched up with No. 3 Ohio State.
READ MORE

2020 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here is the Alabama football schedule for the 2020 season, updated after every game as the Crimson Tide returns to the College Football Playoff.
READ MORE

Undefeated college football teams in 2020: Updated

Here are the undefeated college football teams in the 2020 season, updated with their next game and toughest games remaining.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners