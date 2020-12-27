2020-21 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

The 2020-21 college football bowl season schedule is here. Games are scheduled through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11.

Below, find the dates, times and TV channels for every bowl game. Last season, LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the national championship. All times, dates, and locations are subject to change. We're tracking COVID-19 related schedule changes and cancellations here.

2020-21 College football bowl game results, scores

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

Boca Raton Bowl

BYU 49, UCF 23

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Montgomery Bowl

Memphis 25, FAU 10

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl

Hawai'i 28, Houston 14

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo 17, Marshall 10

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

UAB vs. South Carolina

CANCELED

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

No. 19 Louisiana 31, UTSA 24

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

LendingTree Bowl

Georgia State 39, Western Kentucky 21

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

Cure Bowl

Liberty 37, No. 12 Coastal Carolina 34 (OT)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

CANCELED

Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl

No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

9 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

12 p.m. | ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

4 p.m. | ESPN

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

8 p.m. | ESPN

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

12 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona Bowl

No. 22 San Jose State vs. Ball State

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

2 p.m. | CBSSN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Army vs. West Virginia

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Bowl

TCU vs. Arkansas

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

8 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 1

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

12 p.m. | ESPN

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

1 p.m. | ABC

College Football Playoff semifinal — Game 1

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

4 p.m. | ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

8 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

12 p.m. | ESPN

Outback Bowl

No. 11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

12:30 p.m. | ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 25 Oregon

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

4 p.m. | ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

8 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

8 p.m. | ESPN

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , No. 4 Oklahoma 34

, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , No. 3 Notre Dame 3

, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , No. 4 Oklahoma 28

, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 , No. 2 Ohio State 23

, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. Previously, the No. 1 team lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.

After playing in New Orleans for the 2019 season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.

2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida

2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana

2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California

2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

No. 1 LSU beat No. 3 Clemson 42-25 for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13. Both teams were 14-0 going into the game, meaning for the second season in a row, there's a 15-0 national champion after Clemson accomplished that feat last season. For LSU, it was the Tigers' first CFP title (and first national title since the 2007 season, in the BCS era).