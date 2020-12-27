The 2020 college football season is onto the bowl games and the College Football Playoff. Alabama is No. 1 for the final CFP rankings of the season. Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame make up the rest of the semifinals.
Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for all bowl games.
College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for bowl games
NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings
Click or tap here for a live scoreboard
- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (CFP Semifinal) | 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 | ESPN
- No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State (CFP Semifinal) | 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 | ESPN
- No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina (Orange Bowl) | 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 | ESPN
- No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida (Cotton Bowl) | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 | ESPN
- No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia (Peach Bowl) | 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1 | ESPN
- No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 25 Oregon (Fiesta Bowl) | 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 | ESPN
- No. 11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss (Outback Bowl) | 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 | ABC
- Liberty 37, No. 12 Coastal Carolina 34 (Cure Bowl)
- No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn (Citrus Bowl) | 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1 | ABC
- No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri (Music City Bowl) | 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 | ESPN
- No. 16 BYU 49, UCF 23 (Boca Raton Bowl)
- No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State (Cheez-It Bowl) | 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 | ESPN
- No. 19 Louisiana 31, UTSA 24 (First Responder Bowl)
- No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado (Alamo Bowl) | 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29 | ESPN
- No. 22 San Jose State vs. Ball State (Arizona Bowl) | 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 | CBSSN
- No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky (Gator Bowl) | 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 | ESPN
- No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State (Armed Forces Bowl) | 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 | ESPN
RANKINGS: Associated Press Poll | Coaches Poll | How the AP poll works this season
College football rankings: Top 25 for bowl games
Here are the final College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season.
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama
|11-0
|1
|2
|Clemson
|10-1
|3
|3
|Ohio State
|6-0
|4
|4
|Notre Dame
|10-1
|2
|5
|Texas A&M
|8-1
|5
|6
|Oklahoma
|8-2
|10
|7
|Florida
|8-3
|7
|8
|Cincinnati
|9-0
|9
|9
|Georgia
|7-2
|8
|10
|Iowa State
|8-3
|6
|11
|Indiana
|6-1
|11
|12
|Coastal Carolina
|11-0
|12
|13
|North Carolina
|8-3
|15
|14
|Northwestern
|6-2
|14
|15
|Iowa
|6-2
|16
|16
|BYU
|10-1
|17
|17
|Southern Cal
|5-1
|13
|18
|Miami (Fla.)
|8-2
|18
|19
|Louisiana
|9-1
|19
|20
|Texas
|6-3
|20
|21
|Oklahoma State
|7-3
|21
|22
|San Jose State
|7-0
|24
|23
|NC State
|8-3
|22
|24
|Tulsa
|6-2
|23
|25
|Oregon
|4-2
|NR
College football scores: Top 25 results from Week 15
Here were the previous week's Top 25 scores. These were also CFP rankings:
Friday, Dec. 18
- No. 11 Indiana vs. Purdue — CANCELED
- Oregon 31, No. 13 USC 24 (Pac-12 Championship Game)
Saturday, Dec. 19
- No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 7 Florida 46 (SEC Championship Game)
- No. 3 Clemson 34, No. 2 Clemson 10 (ACC Championship Game)
- No. 4 Ohio State 22, No. 14 Northwestern 10 (Big Ten Championship Game)
- No. 5 Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13
- No. 10 Oklahoma 27, No. 6 Iowa State 21 (Big 12 Championship Game)
- No. 9 Cincinnati 27, No. 23 Tulsa 24 (AAC Championship Game)
- No. 24 San Jose State 34, Boise State 20 (Mountain West Championship Game)
- No. 19 Louisiana at No. 12 Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt Championship Game) — CANCELED