College football scores: Top 25 rankings, results for bowl games

College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

The 2020 college football season is onto the bowl games and the College Football Playoff. Alabama is No. 1 for the final CFP rankings of the season. Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame make up the rest of the semifinals.

Below, find the scores, schedule and top 25 rankings for all bowl games.

NOTE: These are College Football Playoff rankings

Here are the final College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Alabama 11-0 1 2 Clemson 10-1 3 3 Ohio State 6-0 4 4 Notre Dame 10-1 2 5 Texas A&M 8-1 5 6 Oklahoma 8-2 10 7 Florida 8-3 7 8 Cincinnati 9-0 9 9 Georgia 7-2 8 10 Iowa State 8-3 6 11 Indiana 6-1 11 12 Coastal Carolina 11-0 12 13 North Carolina 8-3 15 14 Northwestern 6-2 14 15 Iowa 6-2 16 16 BYU 10-1 17 17 Southern Cal 5-1 13 18 Miami (Fla.) 8-2 18 19 Louisiana 9-1 19 20 Texas 6-3 20 21 Oklahoma State 7-3 21 22 San Jose State 7-0 24 23 NC State 8-3 22 24 Tulsa 6-2 23 25 Oregon 4-2 NR

