2020-21 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

The 2020-21 college football bowl season schedule is here. Games are scheduled through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11.
Below, find the dates, times and TV channels for every bowl game. Last season, LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the national championship. All times, dates, and locations are subject to change. We're tracking COVID-19 related schedule changes and cancellations here.
2020-21 College football bowl game results, scores
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Nevada 38, Tulane 27
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
Boca Raton Bowl
BYU 49, UCF 23
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
Dec. 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Montgomery Bowl
Memphis 25, FAU 10
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl
Hawai'i 28, Houston 14
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Buffalo 17, Marshall 10
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
Dec. 26
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
UAB vs. South Carolina
CANCELED
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
No. 19 Louisiana 31, UTSA 24
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
LendingTree Bowl
Georgia State 39, Western Kentucky 21
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
Cure Bowl
Liberty 37, No. 12 Coastal Carolina 34 (OT)
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
CANCELED
Dec. 29
Cheez-It Bowl
No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl
No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
9 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
12 p.m. | ESPN
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
CANCELED
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
8 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
12 p.m. | ESPN
Arizona Bowl
No. 22 San Jose State vs. Ball State
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
2 p.m. | CBSSN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Army vs. West Virginia
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
4 p.m. | ESPN
Texas Bowl
TCU vs. Arkansas
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
8 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 1
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
12 p.m. | ESPN
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m. | ABC
College Football Playoff semifinal — Game 1
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
4 p.m. | ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
8 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
12 p.m. | ESPN
Outback Bowl
No. 11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12:30 p.m. | ABC
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 25 Oregon
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 p.m. | ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 11
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. | ESPN
Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:
College Football Playoff: Scores
2014 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016 season
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2018 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019 season
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. Previously, the No. 1 team lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).
The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.
After playing in New Orleans for the 2019 season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.
- 2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida
- 2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
- 2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
- 2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas
No. 1 LSU beat No. 3 Clemson 42-25 for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13. Both teams were 14-0 going into the game, meaning for the second season in a row, there's a 15-0 national champion after Clemson accomplished that feat last season. For LSU, it was the Tigers' first CFP title (and first national title since the 2007 season, in the BCS era).