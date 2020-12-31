2020-21 College Football Playoff: Schedule, dates and sites

The College Football Playoff era has its seventh edition in the 2020-21 season. No. 1 Alabama will play No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson will play No. 3 Ohio State. The semifinals are on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Last season, LSU beat Oklahoma and Clemson beat Ohio State in the semifinals before LSU defeated defending champion Clemson to win the CFP national title.

Here's a look at the upcoming CFP schedule:

When are the 2020-21 College Football Playoff semifinals?

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame | 4 p.m. ET | Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 | Arlington, Texas

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State | 8 p.m. | Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 | New Orleans, Louisiana

The 2020-21 CFP semifinals are on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the Sugar Bowl and now at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game at AT&T Stadium was previously scheduled to be at the Rose Bowl, but the CFP announced the game has been moved due to "the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California."

When is the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship will be played on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami, Florida. It's the second time the CFP title game will be played in Florida. Tampa's Raymond James Stadium held the 2016 season (2017 game date) showdown, when Clemson beat Alabama 35-31.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Year

(Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana

2021-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

2025: Location TBD - Jan. 6

2026: Location TBD - Jan. 5

When was the 2020-21 College Football Playoff field selected?

The four teams selected to the 2020-21 College Football Playoff were announced in a final top 25 rankings reveal on Sunday, Dec. 20. Originally scheduled for Dec. 6, this final rankings release was pushed back two weeks as a result of several conferences moving their championship games to Dec. 12, 18 or 19.

2019-20 College Football Playoff scores, results

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28

No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28

No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ

College Football Playoff National Championship Game) — Jan. 13, 2020

No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA